Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Will Smith Out, LA Facing Dustin May

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to avoid being swept for the first time this season on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers are riding a season-high four-game losing streak, and have scored a total of seven runs over these four games. They have zero home runs and just four extra-base hits in that time period.

The Dodgers will look for an offensive breakthrough on Sunday, and will be trying to do it against an old friend.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-hander and former Dodger Dustin May of the Cardinals.

Wrobleski has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since his first start of the year (his first appearance was out of the bullpen).

Across Wrobleski's four starts this season, he's allowed just two runs over 26 innings for a 0.69 ERA. He's been an incredible diamond in the rough in a rotation dominated by All-Stars at the top.

Justin Wrobleski has made four starts this season:



6 IP, 0 ER, 6 K, 109 pitches vs. Cubs

7 IP, 1 ER, 3 K, 97 pitches vs. Rockies

8 IP, 0 ER, 2 K, 90 pitches vs. Mets

5 IP, 1 ER, 2 K, 78 pitches vs. Blue Jays



That's a 0.69 ERA for the Dodgers' 11th-round pick in 2021. pic.twitter.com/waOGiSgZ3I — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 26, 2026

As for the Cardinals' starter, May is facing the Dodgers for the first time in his career after spending six seasons with Los Angeles.

The Dodgers traded May to the Boston Red Sox ahead of last year's trade deadline in exchange for outfield prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard. May finished 2025 with Boston before joining the Cardinals on a one-year, $12.5 million deal this offseason.

May has struggled in 2026, sporting a 5.28 ERA with 22 strikeouts to seven walks over 30.2 innings of work. However, his ERA is inflated because of two bad starts to open the year. He's been much better as of late, allowing five earned runs over his last four starts (23.1 innings).

May received his 2025 World Series ring ahead of Friday's series opener.

Good to see you, Champ. 💍 pic.twitter.com/NMQfCbiOwy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 1, 2026

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Dalton Rushing, C Andy Pages, CF Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Will Smith is getting the day off with Rushing starting behind the plate. The rest of the lineup is standard as LA looks to break out of its funk.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cardinals on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, May 3 is 11:15 a.m. PT/2:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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