Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Mookie Betts Dropped, Hyeseong Kim Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers won Monday's series opener, 5-3, and can take the series ahead of Wednesday's finale.

The Dodgers are 3-2 against the Rockies this season after splitting a four-game series last month.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer is making his Dodgers debut on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers acquired Lauer in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this month. He was designated for assignment after sporting a 6.69 ERA across 36.1 innings of work.

Lauer is coming off a 2025 season in which he had a 3.18 ERA over 104.2 innings in the regular season. He also pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in the World Series against LA.

The Dodgers wanted to add Lauer to the rotation to keep the other five pitchers on their regular schedules following the injuries to Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell. The team is also confident they can help Lauer get back to being a quality pitcher.

“We’ve had our guys take a look and we’ll sit down and talk through some stuff, see how much we can do on the fly, how much of it is not just subconscious,” general manager Brandon Gomes said earlier this month. “But we know the makeup is really good, and we’re looking forward to getting our hands on him and helping him be as successful as he’s been in the past.”

Opposite Lauer will be Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland, who's struggled mightily this season.

Freeland has a 7.04 ERA across eight starts and 38.1 innings pitched. The 10-year veteran has spent his entire career with the Rockies, meaning he has plenty of experience against the Dodgers.

In his career pitching at Dodger Stadium, he has made 13 starts, going 1-7 with 3.88 ERA over 72 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Will Smith, C Miguel Rojas, 2B Kiké Hernández, 3B

Betts was dropped to the No. 4 spot while Pages replaced him as the No. 2 hitter.

Betts has struggled mightily since returning from his oblique injury, going just 8-for-51 (.157) with two home runs, three runs batted in and an OPS of .494.

Also, Max Muncy remains out while Hyeseong Kim is on the bench with a left-hander on the mound. Rojas is playing second base.

Kiké Hernández is getting his second consecutive start at third base and batting ninth with Muncy still out.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, May 26 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.