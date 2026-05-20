Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Disagrees With Manager, Tyler Glasnow Shut Down, LA Makes Roster Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 5-4, on Tuesday evening and improved to 30-19 on the year. The back-to-back defending champions reclaimed their spot atop the National League West, and did so against a pitcher that has been virtually untouchable this season.

The scoring started early via a Freddie Freeman two-run home run that traveled 356 feet, but the Padres answered with a two-run blast in the first and third to go up 4-2. With the Dodgers down 4-3 in the sixth inning, Freeman once again went yard with a solo shot to tie things up.

The Padres brought star closer Mason Miller into a 4-4 game in the ninth inning, and Max Muncy drew a out-out walk by way of a clutch ABS call to overturn the original count. After a failed pickoff attempt by Miller to allow pinch runner Alex Call to get to third, an Andy Pages sacrifice fly on the ninth pitch of his at-bat ended up being the tiebreaker as the Dodgers hung on to win behind Will Klein's first save of the season.

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani recently appeared to disagree with manager Dave Roberts regarding his off days as he continues to balance being the everyday designated hitter for the Dodgers as well as a Cy Young candidate on the mound.

In some unfortunate news, right-hander Tyler Glasnow has been shut down from throwing as he recently suffered a setback on his road to recovery. General manager Brandon Gomes spoke to reporters on Monday about the hurler and what many around the organization hoped would be a short injured list stint.

“He’s gonna take a few days off from throwing, completely kind of reset and re-evaluate,” Gomes said. “Still don’t think anything. No concern long-term. But a little slower on the front end than we expected.”

Finally, the Dodgers made a roster move ahead of Tuesday's eventual victory to make room for southpaw Eric Lauer. With the pitching injuries already adding up for the defending champions, Lauer's 104.2 innings of work for the Toronto Blue Jays last season to go along with a 3.18 ERA will surely be welcomed at this point in time.

Lauer is in the bullpen for now but will slide into the starting rotation next week in Blake Snell's spot.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Disagrees With Dave Roberts Over Off Days

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Suffers Setback, Shut Down in Concerning Update

Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Officially Add Eric Lauer Ahead of Padres Game

Tarik Skubal Sends Message to Dodgers' Blake Snell Regarding Elbow Surgery

Dodgers' 27-Year-Old Reliever Turning Heads in Bullpen, Could Be Future Closer

Dave Roberts Calls Breakout Dodgers Star is 'Top 3 or 4' in MLB at Position

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Leading Off Ahead of Wednesday's Start

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Mason Miller's last loss was May 17, 2025. He was still a member of the Athletics.



One year and two days later, the Dodgers find a way to get a run against Miller and steal a win from the Padres.



The Dodgers are back atop the NL West ahead of Wednesday's series finale. pic.twitter.com/l7hpLXqbGU — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 20, 2026

Andy Pages on his game-winning at-bat against Mason Miller:



“In my mind, I never thought he was gonna strike me out or dominate me. I was 100 percent certain I was gonna move the ball forward.”



All-time confidence from the Dodgers' 25-year-old star.pic.twitter.com/LnL6Zbk5gX — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 20, 2026

FREDDIE AGAIN FOR THE TIE! pic.twitter.com/kgzZCLwFoO — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 20, 2026

The first person to introduce himself to Eric Lauer in the Dodgers’ clubhouse was Will Klein, the man who matched up with him in the late stages of an 18-inning Game 3.



“I remember you,” Lauer told him. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 20, 2026

No Edwin Díaz? No problem. Will Klein earns the first save of his career against the Padres.



Dodgers tie up the series with a 5-4 win Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/bkYJvsesTn — Valentina Sandoval (@ValentinaMrtnz_) May 20, 2026

Cue the Freddie chants in San Diego! pic.twitter.com/1fZvsmr5uw — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 20, 2026

The Dodgers pitching staff has been LIGHTS OUT this year 🤯🔥



MLB Ranks:

3.17 ERA (2nd)

1.08 WHIP (1st)

9.17 K/9 (5th)

.211 BAA (2nd)



Are they the best rotation in baseball right now? 👇 pic.twitter.com/No3yqEPfdH — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 19, 2026

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