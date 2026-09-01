Dodgers Make Rare September Trade, Acquire Pitcher From Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays made a rare September trade to kick off the final month of the regular season.

The Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher Sebastian Rodriguez from the Blue Jays in exchange for right-hander Jose Rodriguez.

While the trade deadline has passed, teams are still allowed to trade players that aren't on their 40-man rosters.

The Blue Jays and Dodgers took advantage of that on the same day they'll be making September call-ups.

The Dodgers have acquired RHP Sebastian Rodriguez from the Blue Jays in exchange for RHP Jose Rodríguez. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 1, 2026

Who is Sebastian Rodriguez?

Sebastian Rodriguez signed with the Blue Jays as an international free agent this past June out of Venezuela.

The 20-year-old appeared in seven games in the Dominican Summer League this season, allowing six earned runs (seven runs total) for a 9.00 ERA.

He did show impressive strikeout-to-walk numbers, striking out 11 batters while walking just three. He went 4-0 in his seven relief appearances.

It's clear the Dodgers see something in Rodriguez they like. However, he has a long way to go in his development before he potentially helps the big league ball club, if he makes it that far.

Who is Jose Rodriguez?

This was likely a trade that the Blue Jays pursued, as Jose Rodriguez is 25 years old and was at Triple-A Oklahoma City before the trade.

The right-hander has made 25 appearances (three starts) for the Comets this season, going 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 46 strikeouts across 34.2 innings.

The Dodgers initially signed Rodriguez in June 2019 as an international free agent out of Mexico. He came stateside in 2023 and slowly rose through the organizational ranks before making it to Triple-A last season.

Rodriguez could theoretically help the Blue Jays this season. He was unlikely to get that opportunity with the Dodgers, and wasn't going to be added to the 40-man roster anytime soon.

Rodriguez was ranked as the team's No. 29 prospect last year, per MLB Pipeline. He's 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds.

"Rodriguez features the best changeup among Dodger farmhands, a low-80s cambio with tremendous fade and some depth as well," his scouting report on MLB.com reads. "He throws both two-seam and four-seam fastballs, ranging from 92-95 mph and topping out at 97, with ordinary life. Refining his tight low-80s slider was a point of emphasis in 2024, and he also can mix in an upper-70s curveball."

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