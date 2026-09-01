Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for September's First Series vs Rival Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off a series win against the Detroit Tigers, are traveling home as they get set for a three-game series with the Cardinals.

The Dodgers (82-55) hold a 9.5-game lead in the National League West over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks. However, they're currently the No. 3 seed in the NL behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves, meaning they'd have to play in the wild-card round.

As for the Cardinals (68-70), their season is getting away from them coming off three straight series losses. They're 3-7 over their last 10 games and are five games back of the Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot in the NL.

The Dodgers and Cardinals already played one series this season, with St. Louis taking two of three games from May 1-3.

The teams have Monday off before beginning the series on Tuesday, allowing the Dodgers to maintain their six-man rotation without being forced to call someone up.

However, rosters will expand on Tuesday, allowing the Dodgers to add players to the roster. One of them will be All-Star catcher Will Smith.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Pitching Probables

Tuesday, Sept. 1: LHP Eric Lauer vs. RHP Michael McGreevy

Lauer, who was moved to the bullpen last weekend, is now back in the starting rotation following the injury to Roki Sasaki.

The left-hander has a 3.78 ERA across 69 innings with the Dodgers this season. He last pitched on Aug. 26, throwing two innings in relief.

As for McGreevy, he's made 26 starts this season, accruing a 3.86 ERA over 142.1 innings of work.

He faced the Dodgers on May 2, pitching six shutout innings in a 3-2 Cardinals win.

Wednesday, Sept. 2: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. TBA

Yamamoto takes the ball for the Dodgers in the second game looking to pick up where he left off after a dominant August.

In five August starts, Yamamoto had a 1.95 ERA with 35 strikeouts over 32.1 innings. Overall this season, he's 12-8 with a 2.56 ERA and 153 strikeouts across 158 innings pitched.

The Cardinals have not yet announced a starter. Last week when this spot in the rotation came up, they had a bullpen game started by right-hander Gordon Graceffo, who pitched three perfect innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thursday, Sept. 3: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. LHP Quinn Mathews

Skubal gets the ball in the series finale coming off an emotional last start in Detroit. Skubal has now checked off his Dodgers debut, his Dodger Stadium debut and his return to Detroit, and should be ready to take off in the final month of the regular season.

At least that's how Dave Roberts sees it.

“There was a lot of heavy heart, emotions. So I think this was the last box he had to check," Roberts said. "I think he’s got four or five starts with us. So now we can push forward and all feel good about it.”

Skubal has a 3.00 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 30 innings as a Dodger. Overall this season, he owns a 2.84 ERA with 153 strikeouts across 126.2 innings pitched.

As for Mathews, he's making his fifth career start on Wednesday after debuting on Aug. 1.

He's allowed 11 runs across 19.2 innings for a 5.03 ERA, adding 20 strikeouts to eight walks.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cardinals September 1-3

First pitch for Tuesday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Thursday's series finale is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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