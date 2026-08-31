One Key Dodgers Pitcher at Risk of Being Left Off Postseason Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be getting healthy at the right time, with the final month of the regular season here.

The starting rotation has gotten a big boost in recent weeks, with both Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow returning from long injury recoveries. Mixing this with the addition of ace Tarik Skubal, the Dodgers have one of the more stacked rotations in all of baseball.

But due to the excess of depth, the Dodgers will have to make some tough decisions around the roster for the playoffs. This means that some pitchers could be left off the roster, with left-hander Eric Lauer being a strong candidate.

Dodgers insider Katie Woo of The Athletic has reported that Lauer could be the odd man out from the postseason roster.

"On the pitching side, it’s hard to see Eric Lauer cracking the list, despite Lauer being one of the most dependable arms this season," Woo wrote. "That Lauer looks to be outside the bubble has more to do with the left-handers that have more or less stamped their ticket on the roster: Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia, Jack Dreyer and most likely Justin Wrobleski, with Kris Bubic potentially in the mix."

The left-hander has given this team a massive boost this year, providing a consistent arm while others were injured. But since postseason rosters don't need five starters (let alone six), if the Dodgers are healthy, Lauer may not have a role.

Since joining the Dodgers, Lauer has appeared in 13 games (11 starts), posting a 3.78 ERA. The veteran has held down a rotation spot for months, and he's now back with Roki Sasaki on the injured list.

But the Dodgers also expect Shohei Ohtani to return to the mound at some point, which could further complicate Lauer's chances for the postseason roster. Injured left-hander Justin Wrobleski is on track to be a bullpen option once he returns, adding more competition.

Los Angeles won't want to have an excess of left-handers in the bullpen, which could push Lauer to the outside looking in. But given his postseason success last year (3.12 ERA over 8.2 innings) with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Dodgers may give him a chance.

The left-hander was in a ton of trade rumors around the deadline, but the organization elected to hold on to him. This move has seemed to pay off with the recent injuries, but his role with the Dodgers come October remains very much up in the air.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news