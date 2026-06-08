Dodgers Manager Has Wild Comparison for Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been everything and more for the team since he joined them ahead of the 2024 season.

Ohtani has showcased his talent both at the plate and on the mound, and he's been the catalyst for the team's success. But there have been times when he's been in a funk, especially at the plate.

Due to how good a player Ohtani is, when he struggles, his issues become magnified. Ohtani had some offensive problems early in the season, but he has settled down and gotten back into form.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a hilarious comparison for Ohtani, calling him an exotic car.

“Shohei, he’s like an exotic car,” Roberts said. “He’s finely tuned … so when it’s out of whack a little bit, it sort of just doesn’t work. He’s very in tune with his body, and so with fatigue, with being sick, with travel, whatever it might be, there’s things that get you out of whack. And so that sort of led to, I think, some of the offensive struggles as well.

"But again, now I feel like he’s in as good a spot as he’s been all year, tuned in.”

On the year, Ohtani has hit .302 with 11 home runs and 35 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .939. The offensive problems are now in the past, but his performance on the mound has been consistent throughout the season.

Ohtani entered the year with the goal of winning the National League Cy Young award, and so far, he's living up to it. The righty pitcher has arguably been the best pitcher in the game this season, looking almost unhittable at times on the mound.

Shohei Ohtani's OPS: .939 (1st in National League)

Shohei Ohtani's ERA: 0.74 (1st in MLB minimum 60 IP)



The Dodgers two-way star is the best hitter in the NL and arguably the best pitcher in baseball right now.



This isn't normal. pic.twitter.com/0OB7nENGLV — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 8, 2026

Overall, Ohtani has registered an incredible ERA of 0.74 over 10 starts, throwing 61 innings.

If Ohtani can keep his ERA low enough the rest of the way, the Cy Young award could be his to lose. With the way that Ohtani's been pitching this season, the Dodgers have been very tough to beat whenever he's on the mound.

The two-way superstar has looked like the full version of himself lately, and it's been excellent for the Dodgers to see. While there is a lot of season left to go, this could end up being the best year of his already legendary career.

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