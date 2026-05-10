Dodgers Notes: LA Adds Pitcher, Reliever Shockingly Placed on IL, Major Tarik Skubal Prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Atlanta Braves, 7-2, on Saturday, evening up the series at one game apiece.

Blake Snell, who was activated off the injured list to make his season debut, struggled mightily (with some bad BABIP luck) across three innings, allowing five runs (four of them earned runs) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Offensively, the Dodgers were shut down by Spencer Strider, who looked like his former All-Star self on Saturday night, giving up just one hit across six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. The Dodgers' two runs came on an Andy Pages two-run home run in the ninth inning.

Ahead of the game, the Dodgers were very active with roster moves.

First, the Dodgers added left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Barnes was designated for assignment by Chicago this past week, and LA picked him up as they'll now look to turn him into a serviceable major league pitcher.

Then, a couple hours before the game, the Dodgers placed right-handed reliever Brock Stewart on the injured list when they activated Snell.

Stewart opened the season on the injured list after undergoing shoulder surgery last year. He made just two appearances before going right back on the IL, this time with left foot bone spurs.

Stewart is expected to miss more than the minimum 15 days on the IL. He's made a total of six appearances for LA since being acquired ahead of last year's trade deadline.

Speaking of injured pitchers, the Dodgers have been predicted to land Tarik Skubal this offseason in a blockbuster free agent signing.

Skubal is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. The insiders who made the prediction believe the surgery is a big reason why LA will be able to swoop in and land the reigning back-to-back Cy Young pitcher.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Add Left-Handed Pitcher From Cubs

Dodgers Shockingly Place Key Reliever on Injured List, Finally Reveal Lineup vs Braves

Dodgers Predicted to Land Tarik Skubal With Record-Breaking Contract

Dave Roberts' Latest Comments on Roki Sasaki Spell Good News for Dodgers Pitcher

Dodgers Star Urges Dalton Rushing to Be More Careful

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Named Heavy MVP Favorite By MLB Experts

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Brock Stewart's current Dodgers tenure:



7/31: Traded to LA for James Outman

8/3-8/9: Four appearances

8/12: Placed on IL

9/26: Season-ending surgery announced

3/22: Placed on IL to open season

5/6: Activated off IL

5/6-5/8: Two appearances

5/9: Placed on IL



Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/7ZokA1QURR — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 9, 2026

Mookie Betts went 1-for-2 with a walk and a single tonight in Triple-A Oklahoma City. Brusdar Graterol faced five batters in the game, allowed two walks, a hit and one run and recorded two outs. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) May 10, 2026

"He lived a great life; everyone loved him in baseball... we're gonna miss him immensely."



Freddie Freeman speaks on the passing of Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox before tonight's game against Atlanta. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/eziK0IXvnE — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 10, 2026

The Dodgers claimed LHP Charlie Barnes from the Chicago Cubs. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred IF/OF Tommy Edman to the 60-day injured list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 9, 2026

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