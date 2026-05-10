Dodgers Notes: LA Adds Pitcher, Reliever Shockingly Placed on IL, Major Tarik Skubal Prediction
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Atlanta Braves, 7-2, on Saturday, evening up the series at one game apiece.
Blake Snell, who was activated off the injured list to make his season debut, struggled mightily (with some bad BABIP luck) across three innings, allowing five runs (four of them earned runs) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Offensively, the Dodgers were shut down by Spencer Strider, who looked like his former All-Star self on Saturday night, giving up just one hit across six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. The Dodgers' two runs came on an Andy Pages two-run home run in the ninth inning.
Ahead of the game, the Dodgers were very active with roster moves.
First, the Dodgers added left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Barnes was designated for assignment by Chicago this past week, and LA picked him up as they'll now look to turn him into a serviceable major league pitcher.
Then, a couple hours before the game, the Dodgers placed right-handed reliever Brock Stewart on the injured list when they activated Snell.
Stewart opened the season on the injured list after undergoing shoulder surgery last year. He made just two appearances before going right back on the IL, this time with left foot bone spurs.
Stewart is expected to miss more than the minimum 15 days on the IL. He's made a total of six appearances for LA since being acquired ahead of last year's trade deadline.
Speaking of injured pitchers, the Dodgers have been predicted to land Tarik Skubal this offseason in a blockbuster free agent signing.
Skubal is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. The insiders who made the prediction believe the surgery is a big reason why LA will be able to swoop in and land the reigning back-to-back Cy Young pitcher.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Add Left-Handed Pitcher From Cubs
Dodgers Shockingly Place Key Reliever on Injured List, Finally Reveal Lineup vs Braves
Dodgers Predicted to Land Tarik Skubal With Record-Breaking Contract
Dave Roberts' Latest Comments on Roki Sasaki Spell Good News for Dodgers Pitcher
Dodgers Star Urges Dalton Rushing to Be More Careful
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Named Heavy MVP Favorite By MLB Experts
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras