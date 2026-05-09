Dodgers Add Left-Handed Pitcher From Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a roster move, claiming left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, utility man Tommy Edman was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Dodgers claimed LHP Charlie Barnes from the Chicago Cubs. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred IF/OF Tommy Edman to the 60-day injured list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 9, 2026

Who is Charlie Barnes?

Barnes, 30, had been designated for assignment by the Cubs earlier this week. The left-hander made just one appearance at the big league level this season, allowing three runs over three innings for a 9.00 ERA. He allowed four hits and walked three batters while striking out one.

Barnes was initially drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He worked his way up the minor league ranks before making his MLB debut in 2021.

Barnes ended up making eight starts and one relief appearance for the Twins that season, sporting a 5.92 ERA across 38 innings with 20 strikeouts to 16 walks. He was designated for assignment after the 2021 season and signed with the Lotte Giants of Korea Baseball Organization.

Barnes spent parts of four seasons in the KBO before getting another MLB opportunity with the Cincinnati Reds last year. The Reds signed him to a minor league deal in August of last season, and he made six starts at the Triple-A level, sporting a 7.13 ERA over 24 innings with 27 strikeouts to five walks.

The Cubs then signed Barnes to a minor league deal in January. He had a 3.04 ERA over 26.2 innings in Triple-A. Now, he's joining the Dodgers organization, where they'll work with him to potentially get back to the MLB level.

Barnes has been assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Dodgers Transfer Tommy Edman to 60-Day Injured List

As for the other part of the roster move, this is strictly procedural, as Edman wasn't going to be ready to return when the 60 days were up anyway.

Edman has been on the injured list all year as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery. Manager Dave Roberts provided an update on him this past week that didn't instill confidence in him returning any time soon.

"Slow program for Tommy," Roberts said. "Some residual soreness so we kind of backed him off a little bit. Nothing too alarming but he's just on a slower program."

Edman doesn't appear to be on track to return until June at the earliest. The move to the 60-day IL means he wouldn't be eligible to return until the end of May.

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