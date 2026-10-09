Dodgers Notes: NLCS Roster Prediction, Full Schedule Revealed, Will Shohei Ohtani Break Out?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a roster prediction as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series for a chance at the World Series. According to Brewers owner Mark Attansio, this year will be no cake walk for LA after the Dodgers swept Milwaukee during last season's NLCS.

“We’re now as rested as they are,” Attanasio said. “Because last year, we had a very emotional win against the Cubs and a lot of celebrating afterward, and the next day we’re in batting practice. And now we have the same number of days off as they do, and have [Jacob Misiorowski] and [Logan[ Henderson and all our pitchers rested.

“So it’s our best against their best, and that’s always fun.”

In other news, the full schedule for the highly-anticipated series has been announced. Here's the full schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 11 in Milwaukee at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 12 in Milwaukee at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 14 in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15 in Los Angeles at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 16 in Los Angeles at at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 in Milwaukee at at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 7: Monday, Oct. 19 in Milwaukee at at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Finally, superstar Shohei Ohtani is hitting just .154 through October thus far (13 at-bats) and ended the regular season with an uncharacteristic .238 batting average in his five games after being activated off the injured list. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke on the unwavering confidence that he has in Ohtani despite the numbers not supporting him lately.

“I think Sho is the most talented player who has ever played this game,” Friedman said to reporters Wednesday evening. “He was obviously going through it over the summer. Took time off, which I think helped in a lot of ways. That being said, some bad habits were formed. But every time he steps to the plate, I have all the confidence in the world that something big’s going to happen.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Projecting the Dodgers NLCS Roster vs Brewers: Who's In and Who's Out?

Dodgers Are Confident Shohei Ohtani Will Break Out of Brutal Slump, But Should They Be?

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Refused to Bench Andy Pages, Who Rewarded Him With the Biggest Hit of the NLDS

Biggest Winners and Losers From Dodgers NLDS Win Over Braves

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Josue De Paula has his own Max Muncy candle to conjure good vibes for the @Dodgers 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/nrJ8USWkyf — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

The Dodgers remain confident that Shohei Ohtani is going to break out of his months-long slump in the playoffs...



But should they be?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0LTiJKYKvR — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 9, 2026

The #Dodgers are back in the NLCS as they continue to push for the three-peat.



🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/A7VjGq2XpT — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) October 8, 2026

Remember. You all made the Dodgers.



All those years of the Kershaw jokes.

Being cheated in the World Series. (Twice if you ask certain people)



An island of misfit toys nobody wanted anymore.



You all made the Dodgers. — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) October 8, 2026

Dinosaurs are going to the NLCS pic.twitter.com/A3winqnUHb — Nate (@dodgernate) October 8, 2026

The Dodgers’ starting pitching was DOMINANT in the NLDS. 😮‍💨🔥



21.1 IP

4 ER

1.69 ERA

27 K



Best rotation in baseball. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dBjgXloUkQ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 8, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a COMPLETE pitcher 🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/a7bPp6YP9t — Ross and Rizzo Unfiltered (@RossAndRizzo) October 8, 2026

Kyle Tucker had himself a NLDS and it was needed from him.



— .333 AVG

— 1 HR

— 1 R

— 2 RBI

— 2 SB pic.twitter.com/ARA7yqKmly — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 8, 2026

NLDS Game 4. ✅ pic.twitter.com/UFrIBHhulZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 8, 2026

MLB has proposed returning to a 154-game Regular Season, best-of-seven Division Series, and opponent selection in the Wild Card and Division Series



Starting in 2029, shortening the season to a 154-game schedule would create a standard weekly off day benefiting player health, and… pic.twitter.com/Zp5zO6xSGr — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

After Game 2 of the NLDS, there were calls for the Dodgers to bench Andy Pages.



Dave Roberts was having none of it.



Roberts believed Pages would turn things around. Then, the manager was rewarded with the biggest hit of the NLDS from his All-Star outfielder⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/c7FBH6M7EK — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 8, 2026

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