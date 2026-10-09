Dodgers Notes: NLCS Roster Prediction, Full Schedule Revealed, Will Shohei Ohtani Break Out?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers have a roster prediction as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series for a chance at the World Series. According to Brewers owner Mark Attansio, this year will be no cake walk for LA after the Dodgers swept Milwaukee during last season's NLCS.
“We’re now as rested as they are,” Attanasio said. “Because last year, we had a very emotional win against the Cubs and a lot of celebrating afterward, and the next day we’re in batting practice. And now we have the same number of days off as they do, and have [Jacob Misiorowski] and [Logan[ Henderson and all our pitchers rested.
“So it’s our best against their best, and that’s always fun.”
In other news, the full schedule for the highly-anticipated series has been announced. Here's the full schedule:
- Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 11 in Milwaukee at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Monday, Oct. 12 in Milwaukee at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.
- Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 14 in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET
- Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15 in Los Angeles at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
- Game 5: Friday, Oct. 16 in Los Angeles at at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET (if necessary)
- Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 in Milwaukee at at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (if necessary)
- Game 7: Monday, Oct. 19 in Milwaukee at at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (if necessary)
Finally, superstar Shohei Ohtani is hitting just .154 through October thus far (13 at-bats) and ended the regular season with an uncharacteristic .238 batting average in his five games after being activated off the injured list. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke on the unwavering confidence that he has in Ohtani despite the numbers not supporting him lately.
“I think Sho is the most talented player who has ever played this game,” Friedman said to reporters Wednesday evening. “He was obviously going through it over the summer. Took time off, which I think helped in a lot of ways. That being said, some bad habits were formed. But every time he steps to the plate, I have all the confidence in the world that something big’s going to happen.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Projecting the Dodgers NLCS Roster vs Brewers: Who's In and Who's Out?
Dodgers Are Confident Shohei Ohtani Will Break Out of Brutal Slump, But Should They Be?
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Refused to Bench Andy Pages, Who Rewarded Him With the Biggest Hit of the NLDS
Biggest Winners and Losers From Dodgers NLDS Win Over Braves
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson