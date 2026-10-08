Projecting the Dodgers NLCS Roster vs Brewers: Who's In and Who's Out?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are facing off in the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive season.

Last year, the Dodgers swept the Brewers en route to their second straight World Series title.

This time around, however, the Brewers are confident it will be a different story.

“We’re now as rested as they are,” Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said. “Because last year, we had a very emotional win against the Cubs and a lot of celebrating afterward, and the next day we’re in batting practice. And now we have the same number of days off as they do, and have [Jacob Misiorowski] and [Logan[ Henderson and all our pitchers rested.

“So it’s our best against their best, and that’s always fun.”

The Dodgers now have some decisions to make regarding what their 26-man roster will look like. In the best-of-five NLDS, the Dodgers went with 14 position players and 12 pitchers. In the best-of-seven NLCS, the team will likely bring 13 pitchers.

So who gets added to the roster? And who gets left off?

Here's a prediction on how things will look come Sunday.

Position Players (13)

Designated Hitter (1)

Shohei Ohtani

Catchers (2)

Hunter Feduccia

Will Smith

Infielders (6)

Mookie Betts

Tommy Edman

Freddie Freeman

Enrique Hernandez

Max Muncy

Miguel Rojas

Outfielders (4)

Josue De Paula

Teoscar Hernandez

Andy Pages

Kyle Tucker

What's Different From the NLDS Roster?

One player, Hyeseong Kim, has been left off the roster in this iteration. The Dodgers had Kim as a potential pinch runner and defensive replacement in the NLDS. He played just once — in Game 4 — as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers will value the extra pitcher this round, and will make do without Kim.

The only question is whether veteran infielder Miguel Rojas, who tweaked his back in Game 3, will be healthy enough to play.

That could alter the decision on Kim.

Pitchers (13)

Kris Bubic (L)

Edwin Diaz (R)

Tyler Glasnow (R)

Edgardo Henriquez (R)

Evan Phillips (R)

Roki Sasaki (R)

Tanner Scott (L)

Emmet Sheehan (R)

Tarik Skubal (L)

Blake Snell (L)

Brock Stewart (R)

Alex Vesia (L)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R)

What's Different From the NLDS Roster?

The only change is right-hander Emmet Sheehan being added to the roster after being left off for the NLDS.

Sheehan had a strong finish to the regular season and could be a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen for LA. If a game goes to extra innings, he would be very useful to have on the roster.

Aside from that, the 12 pitchers who were with the team in the NLDS will likely return for the NLCS. It's possible LA makes a switch — like adding left-hander Justin Wrobleski or Jack Dreyer instead of Kris Bubic — but for the most part, things should remain unchanged.

The Dodgers rode their pitching staff to an NLDS win. They're expected to do the same in the NLCS.

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