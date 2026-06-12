Dodgers' Roki Sasaki, Now Hitting 100 MPH, Believes Velocity Will Increase

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki has been making waves on the mound over his last four starts.

After a rough opening to the season, Sasaki has started to fully round into form for the Dodgers. Over his last four starts, Sasaki has looked more comfortable on the mound, giving the team strong performances.

Sasaki has even seen an increase in velocity on the mound of late, with him hitting the 100 mph mark multiple times. On average, his fastball has been at 98.4 mph, but the right-hander believes that he can keep improving the velocity.

“I think it will go up,” Sasaki said.

Adding more velocity to his fastball has helped his entire skill set on the mound, and his other pitches have improved due to this. Sasaki finally looks like the player that the Dodgers believed that they would be getting when they signed him out of Japan ahead of the 2025 season.

“There are times I’m hitting 99 mph without much effort,” Sasaki said. “In that aspect, I’m getting closer to where I want to be.”

Overall, Sasaki has made 11 starts for the Dodgers this season, posting an ERA of 4.03 while throwing 58 innings. His last outing against the Los Angeles Angels was the best of his career, with Sasaki firing seven scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 10 batters.

The approach to his pitches has seen Sasaki take off, and he has been happy with the results of late. Sasaki has slowed the game down at the big league level, and he can now work his way through different lineups and go deeper into games.

“For the last two years, with what I’ve worked on, I’ve had various experiences, both good and bad,” he said. “Compared to when I was pitching well, I think I have a better understanding of what works for me.”

The Dodgers held firm in their belief with Sasaki, even with the early-season struggles that he was dealing with. The organization has put faith in the right-hander since he came to the big leagues, and it's finally paying off.

Sasaki has now earned more trust from manager Dave Roberts while working through his progression.

"It gets into a new category of a real Major League starter for a championship team," Roberts said. "He still hasn't had a lot of professional innings, let alone Major League innings. But what he's doing right now, I think, is sustainable."

Sasaki's improvement has been incredible to see, and how he's navigated the struggles is just as important as him ultimately figuring it out.

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