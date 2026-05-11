Dodgers-Twins Trade From Last Year Looks Like Rare Lose-Lose Deal

When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded away outfielder James Outman last year, the move was met with a little skepticism from the fans. Outman had been a central piece on the Dodgers roster, but due to all the talent that Los Angeles had, he wasn't given consistent playing time.

The Dodgers traded Outman to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-hander Brock Stewart. Stewart was supposed to give the team a nice boost in the bullpen for the stretch run, but his return to the Dodgers only lasted four games.

Stewart posted an ERA of 4.91 over 3.2 innings before he went on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. The veteran right-hander then underwent surgery, and didn't pitch again in 2025.

Los Angeles did get Stewart back this season, but he has now landed back on the injured list for a bone spur in his foot. Stewart's tenure with the Dodgers since being traded back hasn't gone to plan, and now he will be out with no real timetable to return.

In fact, the trade for Stewart looks to be one of the rare losses for the Dodgers in recent years. The hope is that the veteran can get back at some point, but Los Angeles may want to get some other insurance options in case he can't.

Brock Stewart's current Dodgers tenure:



7/31: Traded to LA for James Outman

8/3-8/9: Four appearances

8/12: Placed on IL

9/26: Season-ending surgery announced

3/22: Placed on IL to open season

5/6: Activated off IL

5/6-5/8: Two appearances

5/9: Placed on IL



Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/7ZokA1QURR — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 9, 2026

Overall, the Outman-for-Stewart trade looks like a lose-lose for both sides. Neither the Twins nor the Dodgers have gotten what they expected from the deal.

How Has James Outman Fared With The Twins?

For Minnesota, Outman was expected to give them a potentially up-and-coming outfield piece. However, this hasn't happened, and the left-handed hitter has struggled fairly heavily with the Twins.

This season, Outman has hit just .121 with four hits and four stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .353. Even last year with Minnesota, Outman struggled after the trade, hitting .147 with one home run, seven runs batted in and an OPS of .558.

Outman had real promise with the Dodgers in 2023 and he looked like he could be part of the future of the team. But the outfielder wasn't able to stay consistent at the plate, and Los Angeles couldn't continue to give him at-bats in the lineup.

Getting rid of Outman looks like a good move from the Dodgers perspective, but Stewart's stint has been frustrating for the organization. Neither side has seen anything work out.

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