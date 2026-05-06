Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Activate Brock Stewart Off Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially activated right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart off the injured list, setting him up to make his 2026 debut.

To make room on the active roster, left-handed pitcher Jake Eder was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers activated RHP Brock Stewart from the injured list and optioned LHP Jake Eder to Triple-A Oklahoma City. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 6, 2026

Stewart, 34, was acquired by the Dodgers for his second stint with the team ahead of last year's trade deadline in a deal with the Minnesota Twins that sent out outfielder James Outman.

Stewart was in the midst of a dominant season with Minnesota, making 39 appearances out of the bullpen and sporting a 2.38 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 34 innings of work.

Stewart was especially dominant against right-handed pitching, which is a big reason why LA made the move for him. Unfortunately, he lasted just four appearances with the Dodgers — sporting a 4.91 ERA across 3.2 innings — before going on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.

Stewart attempted to make a late season return, even going on a rehab assignment. However, the Dodgers then decided to shut him down and have him undergo surgery, which sidelined him for the start of the 2026 season.

Stewart is now healthy, and completed his rehab assignment over the weekend. He made eight appearances — six in Triple-A and two in Single-A — pitching 6.1 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts to three walks.

“Arm feels good. Stuff and velo and movement have all been good. Command could always get better, but I’ve been happy with the results,” Stewart said to reporters Monday. “I think most guys get about eight outings or around there in spring training and that’s what I had. So … that’s kind of what I treated it as.”

Dodgers Option Jake Eder to Triple-A

As for the corresponding move, Eder has been sent back to Tripe-A.

The Dodgers acquired Eder from the Washington Nationals in April after he had been designated for assignment. Eder was then called up to the active roster when Edwin Díaz went on the injured list.

Eder has made four appearances for the Dodgers this season, allowing one run over four innings for a 2.25 ERA. He earned his first career MLB win during the game that Kyle Tucker hit a walk-off, two-run single against the Miami Marlins.

Eder has done his job for LA thus far. He should get another opportunity at the major league level if an injury occurs.

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