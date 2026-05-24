Former Dodger Chris Taylor Officially Announces Retirement Decision Once and For All

Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star and World Series champion Chris Taylor has officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

For real this time.

On Friday, Taylor's retirement popped up on the MiLB.com transaction log. On Saturday, it was reported that Taylor changed his mind, and was instead going on the minor league injured list.

On Sunday, Taylor officially announced his decision, once and for all.

"Clearing up any confusion. I’ve officially decided to retire from the game I’ve dedicated my entire life towards," Taylor wrote on Instagram. "I’m beyond grateful to all of my coaches and teammates, and the organizations who allowed me to live out my childhood dream. I’ll forever cherish the memories along the way and most of all, the friendships that will last a lifetime.

"Thank you to the loyal fans who have supported me through my success and stuck with me through the struggles. Thank you to my parents and family who have been with me from the very beginning. My baseball journey would have never begun if it weren’t for you guys. Most of all, thank you to my wife Mary who has been my number one. You stepped up for our family and allowed me to see my dream through all the way to the end and then some.

"I can't wait to start our next chapter in life together with our boys."

Taylor was initially drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He debuted with Seattle in 2014 and appeared in 86 games with the Mariners over parts of three seasons before being traded to the Dodgers.

In Los Angeles, his career took off.

Across parts of 10 seasons with the Dodgers, Taylor appeared in 1,007 regular season games, hitting .250 with 108 home runs, 423 RBIs and an OPS of .761. He played in 80 postseason games, hitting nine home runs with an OPS of .791.

Taylor was the co-NLCS MVP in 2017, made the All-Star team in 2021 and was a part of three World Series winning teams in 2020, 2024 and 2025.

Taylor finished his career with the Los Angeles Angels, last appearing in an MLB game in 2025. While with the Angels, he reached 10 years of service time, vesting him in the MLB Pension Plan.

Dave Roberts Reacts to Chris Taylor's Retirement

On Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reacted to the retirement of his former longtime player.

“He’s had a great career. He got everything out of his ability. He was a great teammate. I was fortunate enough to coach him," Roberts said.

“I hope he, Mary and the kids can ride off into the sunset."

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