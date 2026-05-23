Former Dodgers All-Star Suddenly Retires From MLB

A Los Angeles Dodgers legend has officially called it a career.

Chris Taylor, who spent 10 seasons with the Dodgers and won three World Series championships in LA, has suddenly retired, according to the MiLB.com transaction log.

Taylor, 35, was in the Los Angeles Angels organization, playing for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. Across 32 games this year, he slashed .255/.382/.321 with an OPS of .703.

Chris Taylor Career

Taylor was initially drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He debuted in 2014, and appeared in parts of three seasons with Seattle, hitting .240 with zero home runs, 10 RBIs and an OPS of .593.

In 2016, the Dodgers acquired Taylor in exchange for right-handed pitcher Zach Lee.

Lee never made an appearance for the Mariners, and made just three at the MLB level following the trade.

Taylor, on the other hand, became a core member of the Dodgers for the next decade.

Mariners general manger Jerry Dipito called the Taylor trade "the worst deal I’ve ever made" in 2017.

Taylor broke out in 2017, hitting .288 with 21 home runs, 72 RBIs and an OPS of .850, which ended up being the highest of his career at the end of a season. In that year's postseason, he was even better, hitting three home runs and sporting an OPS of .889 while being named the co-NLCS MVP award along with Justin Turner.

Taylor continued his success over the next handful of years, helping LA win the World Series in 2020 and earning his first and only All-Star honor in 2021. He then had another great season in 2023 before struggling in 2024 and 2025. He won his second World Series with LA in 2024, and earned a ring for the 2025 season, too.

The Dodgers released Taylor in May 2025, and he signed with the Angels a week later. He hit .179 with an OPS of .598 across 30 games with the Angels last year.

"It was emotional. I've been on the Dodgers for nine years, but I do believe it was time, for me," Taylor said after leaving the Dodgers last year. "It was my time to kind of start fresh, you know, hopefully turn the page, start a new chapter. I'm excited to do that here."

Chris Taylor' Incredible Impact for Dodgers

While Taylor only made one All-Star appearance in his career, his impact in Los Angeles cannot be overstated.

Taylor appeared in 1,007 career regular season games for LA, slashing .250/.330/.431 with 108 home runs, 423 RBIs and an OPS of .746.

Defensively, he was a true utility player, spending time at second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.

Taylor was a player who got better in the biggest of moments, as shown by his career .791 postseason OPS with nine home runs and 26 RBIs.

In 2021, he hit a walk-off home run to win the wild-card series over the St. Louis Cardinals and send LA to the NLDS. Two rounds later, he had a three-homer game in the NLCS against the Braves, helping LA win Game 5 to stay alive in the series.

Taylor had countless great moments in Los Angeles, and was a prime example of a player who was able to revitalize his career with the Dodgers.

A castoff in Seattle, Taylor went on to play a total of 12 years in Major League Baseball, earning over $75 million while reaching 10 years of service time.

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