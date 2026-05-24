Former Dodger Chris Taylor Not Retiring in Surprise Twist

On Friday, former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Chris Taylor suddenly retired from Major League Baseball, according to the MiLB.com transaction log.

On Saturday, he changed his mind.

According to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, Taylor is not retiring, and is instead going on the minor league injured list with a left forearm fracture.

When it heals, he'll presumably continue playing for Triple-A Salt Lake.

Chris Taylor changed his mind on retirement and has been placed on the Minor League IL with a left forearm fracture. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) May 23, 2026

Taylor, now 35, completely revitalized his career with the Dodgers.

In his 10 seasons with the Dodgers, Taylor helped the team win three World Series titles, while making one All-Star appearance. Taylor wasn't part of the 2025 title team for long, but he did play for the Dodgers last year early in the season, earning him a ring.

Following the news of his retirement on Friday (which has seen been changed), Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised his former longtime player.

“He’s had a great career. He got everything out of his ability. He was a great teammate. I was fortunate enough to coach him," Roberts said.

“I hope he, [his wife] Mary and the kids can ride off into the sunset."

That ride, however, will have to wait.

Chris Taylor's Career Highlights

Taylor's journey in the MLB started when the Seattle Mariners drafted him in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. The outfielder only played in parts of three seasons with Seattle before he was traded to the Dodgers for right-hander Zach Lee.

This trade became famous within the Dodgers organization since Lee never appeared in a game for the Mariners. But Taylor became a staple of the Dodgers for years, helping the organization establish itself as a powerhouse around the league.

Taylor's first breakout year came in 2017, when he hit .288 with 21 home runs, 72 RBIs and an OPS of .850. His postseason numbers were even stronger, with Taylor winning the co-NLCS MVP award alongside Justin Turner, while hitting three home runs and posting an OPS of .889.

But arguably his biggest moment for the Dodgers came in the 2021 National League wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor hit a walk-off home run to sink St. Louis, sending the Dodgers to the next round.

The veteran became known as a super utility man for the Dodgers, giving the team a player who could be used all over the field.

Taylor went on to become a key piece to the organization for years before Los Angeles released him in May 2025 amid his struggles.

The veteran was understandably emotional upon his release, but he knew that it was time to move on.

"It was emotional. I've been on the Dodgers for nine years, but I do believe it was time, for me," Taylor said at the time. "It was my time to kind of start fresh, you know, hopefully turn the page, start a new chapter. I'm excited to do that here."

Following his release, Taylor latched on with the Los Angeles Angels, but his struggles continued, hitting .179 with an OPS of .598 across 30 games last year.

Now, he's continuing to work toward an MLB call-up.

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