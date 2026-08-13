Former Dodgers All-Star Tony Gonsolin Suddenly Signs With Surprise Team

Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin has signed a major league deal with the Kansas City Royals, the team announced on Thursday.

Gonsolin's contract contains a club option for the 2027 season.

We have signed RHP Tony Gonsolin to a Major League contract for 2026 with a club option for 2027. Tony has been placed on the 15-day Injured List.



RHP Eli Morgan has been designated for assignment. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 13, 2026

In the announcement, the Royals said Gonsolin has immediately been placed on the 15-day injured list. The right-hander is recovering from elbow surgery he underwent last August.

The Dodgers announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that Gonsolin had pronator repair surgery on his right elbow. He was designated for assignment by the Dodgers in the offseason and entered free agency.

One year and one day after the surgery announcement, he's a free agent no longer, joining the Royals.

It's currently unclear if he'll pitch this season. If not, the Royals are getting a head start on his 2026 free agency with the club option.

Los Angeles Dodger RHP Tony Gonsolin had pronator repair surgery on his right elbow this afternoon performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 13, 2025

Tony Gonsolin Dodgers Tenure

While Gonsolin had been a free agent for the last nine months, this officially brings an end to his Dodgers tenure.

Gonsolin was initially drafted by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He quickly rose the prospect ranks, coming in as the team's No. 5 prospect in 2019, per MLB Pipeline.

Gonsolin made his MLB debut in 2019, sporting a 2.93 ERA over 11 appearances (six starts) and 40 innings.

He was then even better in 2020, accruing a 2.31 ERA across nine appearances (eight starts) and 46.2 innings. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

After another strong season in 2021 (3.23 ERA over 55.2 innings), Gonsolin completely broke out in 2022, going 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA over 130.1 innings. He made his first All-Star team and was among the leading candidates for the Cy Young award before suffering a late-season forearm strain that took him out of the running.

The injuries didn't stop for Gonsolin, as he hurt his ankle in spring training ahead of the 2023 season. He then struggled upon his return — sporting a 4.98 ERA over 103 innings — before going back on the injured list with right forearm inflammation, which the team said he'd been dealing with all year.

The right-hander ended up undergoing Tommy John surgery, and missed all of 2024 (aside from three rehab appearances in the minor leagues).

Gonsolin was set to return in 2025, but suffered a back injury in spring training that delayed his season. He then returned at the end of April, and had a 5.00 ERA across 36 innings before going on the IL with right elbow discomfort.

Gonsolin never returned, and ended up undergoing his second major elbow surgery.

Gonsolin, 32, finishes his Dodgers career with an ERA of 3.34 over 411.2 innings in the regular season. He's also appeared in eight postseason games, sporting a 9.20 ERA with 18 strikeouts over 14.2 innings.

Gonsolin was a part of the Dodgers' World Series winning teams in 2020, 2024 and 2025. However, he didn't appear in a game in 2024 and didn't play in the postseason in 2025.

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