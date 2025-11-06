Dodgers DFA All-Star Pitcher Amid Roster Shuffle
The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin for assignment. The move comes amid a roster shuffle as the team added outfielder Ryan Ward and left-handed pitcher Robinson Ortiz to the 40-man roster.
In order to make room for Ward and Ortiz, the Dodgers outrighted outfielder Justin Dean and right-handed pitcher Michael Grove to Triple-A.
The final move was the Gonsolin DFA.
The right-hander made just seven starts for the Dodgers this season, going 3-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 36 innings of work. Gonsolin underwent elbow surgery in August, and is set to miss at least a portion of next season as he recovers.
Ahead of the 2025 season, the 31-year-old entered spring training as the favorite to win the fifth spot in the Dodgers rotation. However, a back injury while working out sidelined Gonsolin in camp and he missed the start of the season.
Gonsolin spent all six seasons of his professional career with the Dodgers, beginning in 2019 when he made his MLB debut. The right-hander's best season came in 2022 when he sported a 2.14 ERA with 119 strikeouts across 130.1 innings pitched.
Gonsolin's performance earned him All-Star honors in 2022, his first and only selection for the Midsummer Classic thus far. In September 2023, the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery and did not compete in 2024 as he recovered from the procedure.
The Dodgers have a plethora of pitching talent, and as they chase a third consecutive World Series title in 2026, the front office will hope to make all the right moves necessary to get the team back to the Fall Classic.
Given the abundance of starters on the Dodgers roster, it appears the World Series champions simply had no room for the right-hander. The starting pitching depth is all the more impressive considering the Dodgers still had several starters sidelined because of injury, including Gonsolin.
In the postseason, three key starters moved to the bullpen in Emmet Sheehan, Roki Sasaki, and Clayton Kershaw. The trio each played a pivotal role in the Dodgers' World Series run.
Now, the Dodgers are already making offseason moves in hopes of keeping the Commissioner's Trophy in LA. Gonsolin won't be wearing Dodger blue next season, but a change of scenery may be what he needs to return to All-Star form.
