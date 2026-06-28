Former Dodgers Utility Man Announces Immediate Retirement From Baseball

A former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man announced his retirement from Major League Baseball this weekend.

Sheldon Neuse, who played with the Dodgers in 2021, has retired from baseball after three seasons in MLB.

The 31-year-old made the announcement on his personal X account, and revealed his next endeavor.

"I have retired from baseball and started a roofing company in DFW," Neuse wrote. "To those who supported my baseball career, thank you! I started this company with the idea of giving homeowners someone who is honest and trustworthy. If I can be of any service, please don’t hesitate to reach out."

I have retired from baseball and started a roofing company in DFW. To those who supported my baseball career, thank you! I started this company with the idea of giving homeowners someone who is honest and trustworthy. If I can be of any service, please don’t hesitate to reach out pic.twitter.com/hGRzxW62UH — Sheldon Neuse (@sheldonneuse) June 28, 2026

Sheldon Neuse Dodgers Career

Neuse was acquired by the Dodgers ahead of the 2021 season in a four-player trade with the then-Oakland Athletics.

The Dodgers traded for Neuse and right-handed pitcher Gus Varland in exchange for left-handed pitcher Adam Kolarek and outfielder Cody Thomas.

Neuse appeared in 33 games for the Dodgers in 2021, hitting .169 with three home runs, four runs batted in and an OPS of .505.

He hit his first career MLB home run with LA on April 22 against the San Diego Padres.

First hit as a Dodger: ✔️

First career HR: ✔️



Sheldon Neuse came up big tonight. pic.twitter.com/gbvvvV2Db8 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 23, 2021

Neuse spent a majority of the 2021 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was then designated for assignment in December of that year.

Sheldon Neuse Career History

Neuse was initially drafted by the Washington Nationals in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

A year later, he was traded to the Athletics, where he ranked as high as the team's No. 6 prospect in 2020.

Neuse made his MLB debut in 2019, hitting .250 across 25 games with seven RBIs and an OPS of .599.

He didn't play in 2020 with the minor league season being cancelled, and then was traded to the Dodgers ahead of the 2021 season.

Neuse returned to the Athletics in 2022, where he appeared in 89 games, hitting .214 with four home runs, 26 RBIs and an OPS of .561. That would be his final stint in MLB.

In November 2022, Neuse signed with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball. He spent two years in Japan, hitting .235 with 13 home runs, 87 RBIs and an OPS of .629 across 233 games.

Neuse finishes his MLB career with just over one year of service time and more than $1.6 million in career earnings. He hit seven home runs with 37 RBIs across 147 games.

Defensively, he spent time all over the field, appearing in games at all four infield spots, both corner outfield spots and even throwing 3.2 innings as a pitcher.

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