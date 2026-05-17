Is Two-Way Play Too Taxing for Shohei Ohtani? Dodgers Star Answers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best player in baseball on their roster in Shohei Ohtani.

The two-way star has shown his dominance both at the plate and on the mound in his career, but the 2026 season marked the first time Ohtani has done both on in a Dodgers uniform.

The right-hander has found much success as a starter, sporting a 0.82 ERA with 50 strikeouts across 44 innings pitched. His success on the mound has put him in the Cy Young conversation.

However, the four-time MVP hasn't looked like himself at the plate. Ohtani is batting .240 with a .799 OPS. He hasn't finished a season with an OPS under 1.000 since 2022.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave Ohtani two games off from hitting on Wednesday (when he pitched) and Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

It's evident Ohtani's production offensively has stalled, and it appears the cause for the slump is his full workload as a pitcher.

Thus, Ohtani was asked (and answered) a seemingly impossible question: Is two-way play too taxing for the superstar as he approaches his 32nd birthday?

“Hard to say,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “But I do feel young. I feel good. At my peak. So it’s hard to say.”

The discourse surrounding Ohtani's two-way responsibilities have been rampant. Some analysts feel that the Dodgers superstar can't win a Cy Young award if he doesn't pitch enough innings. Other think his bat needs to wake up to be considered for an MVP.

Everyone seemingly has a take on Ohtani, and Roberts is noticing.

“It’s interesting because last year, there was a lot of conversations that he shouldn’t pitch and just be a hitter,” Roberts said. “Now, it’s kind of flipped on its head. I can’t imagine what goes through his mind, but I do feel clarity on how we’re managing him. There’s no one way to go about it. You’re just trying to be fluid, and react and respond to how he’s feeling.”

Can Shohei Ohtani Win the NL Cy Young This Season?

While the offensive slump has been uncharacteristic for Ohtani, his performance on the mound has put him in the Cy Young race with Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez early in the year.

Ohtani isn't the favorite to win the award as Skenes seem to be the leading man. However, if he continues to perform at a high level on the mound, Ohtani could certain win the Cy Young.

The Dodgers superstar has won several awards throughout his already legendary career, but a Cy Young is not one of them. In 2026, pitching appears to be the focus for Ohtani.

"Like I've said for a long time, he's a different person when he's pitching," Roberts said. "I think he wants to win the Cy Young. I think that that helps the Dodgers, too, in 2026. When he's pitching, I just sort of let him go and … he's in a zone."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news