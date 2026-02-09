2026 Dodgers Spring Training Workout Start Dates

With the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX and the NBA approaching it's All-Star break this weekend, focus is on MLB teams beginning Spring Training.

Camps in the Cactus League and Grapefruit League are scheduled to open throughout the week, beginning with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves each holding their first respective workouts for pitchers and catchers on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the latest start date among all 30 teams, as their pitchers and catchers don't have a first official workout scheduled until Friday, Feb. 13.

Though, several players have already reported to Camelback Ranch, including Shohei Ohtani, Brusdar Graterol, Andy Pages and Blake Snell, among others. That's become a common occurrence with the Dodgers and in particular with their veteran leaders.

The Dodgers are scheduled to have their first full-squad workout on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

But for the five Dodgers, and players across all teams who are participating in the World Baseball Classic, they are required to report to Spring Training camps ahead of the aforementioned dates.

Pitchers and catchers playing in the 2026 WBC are due in their respective team camps no later than Wednesday, Feb. 11. Position Players participating in the World Baseball Classic have to be present by Thursday.

Dodgers Photo Day is planned for Thursday, Feb. 19.

Fans are permitted to watch daily Dodgers Spring Training workouts at Camelback Ranch free of charge.

Dodgers Spring Training schedule 2026

The 2026 Dodgers Spring Training schedule begins Saturday, Feb. 21, with a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium. They're also on the road the following afternoon for a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers then play their 2026 Cactus League home opener gainst the Seattle Mariners on Feb. 23.

Overall, there are 28 Cactus League games on the 2026 Dodgers Spring Training schedule this year. They additionally have an extra exhibition game against Team Mexico on March 4.

Included on the Dodgers' Spring Training schedule is a pair of split-squad games against Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs, on Feb. 28 and March 15, respectively.

The only off days in the Dodgers Spring Training schedule are March 11 and March 19.

SportsNet LA has not yet announced their broadcast schedule for Spring Training, but they figure to televise a majority of the games live. It's expected several broadcasts will be carried on AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio as well.

