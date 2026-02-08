Blake Snell, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy & More Dodgers Make 2026 Super Bowl Picks

The NFL season is coming to a close on Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots squaring off in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Although the Seahawks earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC conference, they are the designated road team in their rival's stadium. The Patriots, who were the No. 2 team in the AFC standings, are the home team for Super Bowl 60 because the conference has such designation for even-numbered years.

This year's Super Bowl is a rematch of 2015, when the Patriots won in dramatic fashion. Both teams had surprising seasons, but that is especially true for the Patriots under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.

New England went just 4-13 last season and flipped that around behind MVP candidate Drake Maye by going 14-3 this season.

The Seahawks, in their second year with head coach Mike Macdonald, were also 14-3 during the regular season. It represented a bit of a redemption story for Sam Darnold, who is becoming the first USC quarterback to start in the Super Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., with NBC/Peacock exclusively airing the 2026 Super Bowl. Bad Bunny is the highly-anticipated performer for the Apple Music halftime show.

Super Bowl 60 predictions

Blake Snell

During an appeareance on the 2026 Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour, Blake Snell stuck to his Seattle roots when asked for a Super Bowl prediction.

"I'm excited about it. Hometown team, I think they'll win it," Snell said. "I think the Super Bowl was versus the Rams, in my opinion. I'm excited they're playing the Patriots and excited to see what the defense will do."

Snell was on hand at Lumen Field when the Seahawks won an overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. However, he was not able to attend the NFC conference championship game due to being on vacation in Hawaii.

Ironically, the Rams presented Snell with a custom jersey as part of recognizing him and the Los Angeles Dodgers for winning the 2025 World Series.

Max Muncy, Mookie Betts and more

Snell could be accused of some bias with his Super Bowl LX pick, but he certainly was not alone in predicting the Seahawks to defeat the Patriots.

Super Bowl predictions, Dodgers edition. 🏈

We caught up with players to see who they’re backing on Sunday — and how they see it playing out. pic.twitter.com/DWUHRd97Pm — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 5, 2026

When asked for their Super Bowl picks while appearing at DodgerFest, the likes of Will Smith, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts and more all sided with the Seahawks as well.

Recommended articles