Autographed Shohei Ohtani NPB Card Sold for Stunning Price in Auction

Shohei Ohtani collectibles and memorabilia remain highly coveted as the two-way superstar heads into his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So far in his Dodgers career, Ohtani has won back-to-back National League MVP Awards, consecutive World Series, a pair of Silver Sluggers and two Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Awards, among countless other accolades.

Ohtani's accomplishments and memorable games have translated to iconic baseball cards that ultimately were sold at record prices. Such occurred again over the weekend, but this time in the form of an autographed Ohtani card that depicts his time with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighter of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

An autographed Shohei Ohtani NPB card sold for a record price. | Goldin

Ohtani's card garnered a total of 59 bids and sold for $430,050. It's the highest price for any pre-MLB Ohtani baseball card.

Goldin auctioned the rookie Ohtani NPB card that features the right-hander in the midst of throwing a pitch. At the bottom of the card is Ohtani's autograph and printed on the back is a certificate of authenticity. Also denoted on the back is only 10 versions of that specific card were produced.

As a pitcher in 2013, Ohtani went 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA in 18 games (11 starts).

Ohtani played five professional seasons with the Fighters before being posted and signing with the Los Angeles Angels to begin his MLB career.

Shohei Ohtani cards breaking records

An Ohtani baseball card setting a record has become common over the past year.

The 2024 Topps Ohtani Black Dynasty “50/50” Relic card sold for $1.067 million earlier last year. It became the card of a Dodgers player to sell for more than $1 million.

Ohtani then surpassed that when a Topps Chrome Gold Logoman Autograph card auctioned for $3 million this past December. The card was a one-of-one that included the gold logo jersey patch Ohtani wore last season to commemorate winning the 2024 NL MVP Award.

The Gold Logoman Ohtani card set a record as the highest-selling in Fanatics Collect’s history and it became the most paid for a modern baseball card since the $3.96 million Mike Trout autographed rookie Superfractor sale in 2020.

Ohtani home run balls have also fetched staggering prices, including the one that created the 50/50 selling for $4.3 million to a Taiwanese investment firm. It was the highest purchase price for a home run ball in MLB history, surpassing the $3.05 million that Mark McGwire’s 70th blast during the 1998 season fetched.

