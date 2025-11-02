Blue Jays Manager Says They Could Have Swept Dodgers, Bashes David vs Goliath Narrative
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider responded to the "David vs. Goliath" narratives, which emerged at the start of the World Series, following his team's crushing loss in Game 7.
The Blue Jays entered the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers as heavy underdogs despite having a superior record in the regular season, and went toe-to-toe with the Dodgers over the course of the seven-game series.
“I thought we had chances to sweep them," Schneider said. "I thought that we played our game, and our game is as good as anybody in baseball. So is it two heavyweights going back and forth? You know, going back to the beginning of the series when people were calling it David versus Goliath, it’s not even f—ing close.
"They’re good. I put this group of guys against any other 26 players in the entire planet. We had our chances. We had our chances to beat them soundly, and we didn’t. And that’s baseball.”
The Blue Jays took won the opening game of the series, then took the series lead once again at Dodger Stadium to bring a 3-2 lead back to Toronto. They lost Game 6 of the series against a determined Dodger squad, and led the Dodgers for a majority of Game 7, which went to 11 innings.
The Blue Jays hadn't reached the World Series since 1993, and will look to have another chance at the title in 2026.
As for the Dodgers, they became the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the New York Yankees in 2000, and will look to extend their streak to three seasons in 2026.
