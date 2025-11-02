Dodgers' Will Smith Sets Unbreakable World Series Record in Game 7

Will Smith hit the go-ahead home run that gave the #Dodgers the lead in extra innings of Game 7#Postseason

📻 #WorldSeries Postgame Show with @DaniWex @JimDuquetteGM and @KevinFrandsen

🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/B6A8siBvWi