Dodgers' Will Smith Sets Unbreakable World Series Record in Game 7
Even if he had not hit the home run in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the World Series that forever became a part of Dodgers history, Will Smith had already set a baseball record Saturday that's unlikely to be broken.
The 30-year-old catcher backstopped every inning of all seven games of the World Series. That included a marathon 18-inning Game 3 on Monday in Los Angeles, and all 11 innings Saturday.
More news: Blue Jays' Gold Glove Award Winner Heaps Praise on Dodgers' Will Smith
Smith caught 73 innings in total, breaking Lou Criger's record of 71 innings caught in the eight-game 1903 World Series. Muddy Ruel set the record of 67 innings caught in a seven-game series in 1924.
Smith was one of many heroes in the Dodgers' 5-4 series-clinching victory in Game 7 on Saturday. None of them spent more time in a crouch over the past week than Smith.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was concerned enough about the toll of putting Smith through all 18 innings of Game 3 that he texted his catcher prior to Game 4.
"I texted him (Tuesday) morning and said, How do you feel? He said he felt great, which I would expect that," Roberts said of Smith. "I was trying to hold as long as I could because I felt -- again, certainly when we got to the end over there with their 'pen, there were just left-handed pitchers, and they were going to run (Eric) Lauer, so to have him in there, potentially, we still needed to find a way to score.
More news: Dodgers Coach Receives Interest For Another NL Managerial Vacancy: Report
"But if there was a situation where I needed to run for him, I had a couple guys ready, and Ben (Rortvedt, the backup catcher) was ready, but I was trying to hold on (Smith) as long as I could."
Roberts held on, and on, and on. He even promoted Smith to the number-2 spot in the batting order for Game 6, replacing Mookie Betts, and kept him there for Game 7.
Despite the heavy workload, Smith hardly looked any worse for the wear as the series dragged on. He finished 2 for 6 in the clinching Game 7, hitting a double in the second inning against Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer in addition to his home run in the 11th inning against Shane Bieber.
Smith had an RBI double, drew a walk, and scored a run in the Dodgers' Game 6 win. More importantly, he helped the Dodgers' pitchers navigate a deep Blue Jays lineup that came within two outs of winning the championship before Miguel Rojas' home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 tied the score 4-4.
While the Dodgers were the last team standing in 2025, Smith was the longest man crouching in World Series history.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.