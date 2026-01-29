Clayton Kershaw Hoping to Avoid 'Nervous' Situation With Shohei Ohtani

Just over two months removed from completing his final season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw was named to the Team USA roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

It's one of the few remaining achievements that escaped Kershaw throughout his illustrious 18-year career. He was poised to be part of the United States team for the WBC in 2023 but failed to get insurance approval because of his injury history.

That of course is no longer an issue for Kershaw given that he retired. Now set to pitch for the final time in his career, there's the potential of matching up against former Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani.

However, Kershaw told Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds on MLB Network that there isn't much reason to expect he'd be called upon to face Ohtani in the WBC.

"I think something will have gone terribly wrong if I have to pitch against Team Japan in the finals or something. I think we've got plenty of guys to get that guy out, and not me. But if that happens, I'll be nervous. I'll be nervous at this point."

The only scenario with which Kershaw would possibly face Ohtani is if Team USA and Team Japan meet in the championship game like they did in 2023.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa will have several candidates to turn to against Ohtani beyond Kershaw, including Mason Miller, David Bednar, Griffin Jax and Gabe Speier.

Kershaw's role with Team USA is expected to be as a relief pitcher. He finished the 2025 postseason pitching out of the Dodgers' bullpen, with his last appearance coming in Game 3 of the World Series.

Kershaw was warming up to pitch in Game 7 as well and likely would've come in if Yoshinobu Yamamoto did not induce a double play that delivered a second consecutive World Series for the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Shohei Ohtani career stats

Ohtani went 0-for-11 with four strikeouts against Kershaw in their career matchups. The last time they met during the regular season was 2023, which was Ohtani's final year with the Los Angeles Angels.

Not included in those 11 at-bats was when Ohtani led off for the American League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game that was held at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw made his first career All-Star Game start and gave up a broken-bat single on his first pitch.

However, Kershaw quickly evened the score by picking off Ohtani at first base.

