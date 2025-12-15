Former Dodgers Outfielder Announces Immediate Retirement

David Dahl's Dodger era barely registered in Los Angeles.

In Oklahoma City, it was downright memorable.

Dahl, who signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in June 2023 and helped lead their top farm team to a Pacific Coast League championship in September of that year, never saw time with the major league club.

But his 1-for-6 performance in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' PCL championship sweep over the Round Rock Express pitted Dahl alongside several future major leaguers — Kyle Hurt, Gavin Stone, Hunter Feduccia, Michael Busch — for a preview of the championships that were still to come in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old outfielder announced his immediate retirement on his Instagram account.

“Baseball has been my life for as long as I can remember,” Dahl wrote. “From being a kid in Alabama chasing a lifelong dream to stepping foot on a big-league field, it’s been an incredible ride. After 13 seasons, it’s officially time to hang it up.

“After making the decision to retire earlier this year, I’ve had the time to look back and reflect on the ride. I’m thankful for my teammates, the coaches, and the fans. I’ve been blessed to share clubhouses with some of the best people I’ve ever met and have had moments together I’ll never forget.”

Dahl had not appeared in a big league game since a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024. His 19-game cameo in the city of Brotherly Love capped a career that saw him make an All-Star team with the Rockies at age 25.

From 2013-16, Dahl was a consensus Top 100 prospect in baseball. Through his first 240 games across three seasons — all with the Rockies — Dahl had 133 RBIs, a 112 career OPS+, and a .297 batting average.

A series of injuries — a fractured foot, an ankle sprain, a strained shoulder — seemed to erode his effectiveness, turning him from a potential star into a borderline major leaguer.

From 2020-23, he appeared in only 91 major league games. Dahl signed with the San Diego Padres prior to the 2023 season and played just four games before a quad injury landed him on the injured list. He was outrighted to the minors, elected free agency, and latched on with the Dodgers for the remainder of the season.

Dahl elected free agency after his only season in the Dodgers organization. In February 2024, he signed a minor league contract with the Phillies.

