Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Joins Elite Company As 4-Time Winner of Major Award

What does Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani have in common with LeBron James and Tiger Woods?

As of Tuesday, Ohtani is a member of the elite group as a four-time winner of the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year Award. Only James, Woods and cyclist Lance Armstrong have won the award four times.

The AP award has been presented annually since 1931. Ohtani previously won the award in 2024, his first season with the Dodgers, and in 2023 and 2021, when he was playing for the Angels.

“Receiving this award multiple times is something truly special,” Ohtani said in Japanese in an exclusive interview with the AP.

Ohtani was named National League MVP in November after leading the league in runs scored (146), slugging percentage (.622) and OPS (1.014) in 2025. As a pitcher, Ohtani went 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 regular season starts for the Dodgers.

Ohtani was named MVP of the National League Championship Series after helping the Dodgers sweep the Milwaukee Brewers.

In Game 4 of the series, Ohtani pitched six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and hit three home runs to earn MVP honors. He told the AP that was his greatest game in his career.

“If you think about it in terms of a single game, I’d say that’s probably true,” Ohtani said. “It was a crucial game in the postseason, and I personally feel I played quite well in that game.”

In the Dodgers' seven-game World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, Ohtani hit three home runs and made two starts on the mound. He reached base a record nine times in Game 3 — setting World Series records for walks (five) and intentional walks (four) along the way.

The Dodgers became the first team to win the World Series in back-to-back seasons in 25 years.

“Last year, I said I wanted to win this award again, and I will work hard so that I can win it again next year as well,” Ohtani told the AP.

Unlike his six seasons in Anaheim, Ohtani's two years in Los Angeles have helped his franchise reach new heights.

"We knew how good he was, but he's just been a game changer," Dodgers director of scouting David Finley told Forbes' John Perrotto in a recent interview. "He's not just an MVP and a superstar, but signing him changed the franchise. It really did. I mean, we were good before, but to have him and how big a global superstar he is, it's been awesome."

