Complete List of Dodgers Players Going to DodgerFest 2026

The list of Los Angeles Dodgers players scheduled to attend 2026 DodgerFest at Dodger Stadium on Saturday is headlined by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani.

The annual event is considered the unofficial kickoff to the new season. It comes at the end of the Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour week and gives fans an opportunity to interact with their favorite players, whether returning stars or newcomers to the organization.

Fans who wish to attend DodgerFest must purchase a ticket, with options ranging from $28 for general admission to $253 for seating on the field to view on-stage interviews. Renderings of the stage setup show the Dodgers are planning to arrange it like they did for their World Series celebrations in shallow center field.

A limited number of tickets remain available for select player selfie stations, autograph sessions, clubhouse tour and other VIP experiences.

DodgerFest 2026 is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. PT and conclude at 2 p.m. Dodger Stadium parking lots will open at 8:30 a.m.

In addition to DodgerFest tickets, fans must also purchase parking for the day. Options start at $20 for general admission and $50 to park in a Dodger Stadium preferred lot.

The Dodger Stadium top of the park store and location in center field plaza will be open throughout the duration of DodgerFest, along with food and drink concession stands on multiple levels of the ballpark.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is organizing their Yard Sale and Mystery Bag fundraiser for the day as well. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase jerseys, T-shirts, bobbleheads, autographed baseballs and more. Proceeds will support the LADF's mission to improve education, healthcare, homelessness prevention and social justice.

Which Dodgers will be at DodgerFest 2026

Anthony Banda, Mookie Betts, Alex Call, Ben Casparius, Jack Dreyer, Tommy Edman, Freddie Freeman, Tyler Glasnow, Brusdar Graterol, Edgardo Henriquez, Kyle Hurt, Hyeseong Kim, Will Klein, Landon Knack, Bobby Miller, Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani, Miguel Rojas, Dalton Rushing, River Ryan, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Emmet Sheehan, Will Smith, Blake Snell, Gavin Stone and Justin Wrobleski.

Dodgers broadcasters Joe Davis and Stephen Nelson are hosting the stage show, which is going to feature interviews with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, general manager Brandon Gomes, manager Dave Roberts, Muncy, Rojas, Ohtani, Betts and more.

SportsNet LA is going to provide live coverage from Dodger Stadium during the event, and AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio is going to broadcast a portion of the festivities as well.