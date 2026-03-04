Dodgers Spring Training Updates: Kiké Hernández Leaving, Kyle Tucker Absent

The Los Angeles Dodgers have just over two weeks remaining at Camelback Ranch but they are among the teams impacted by players already having left camp in order to participate in the World Baseball Classic.

Beyond that, the Dodgers also have Kyle Tucker away from the team for a personal reason and Kiké Hernández soon leaving despite being in the midst of his recovery from offseason left elbow surgery.

When asked about Tucker not being in the lineup Tuesday for a third consecutive game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed he's currently with his wife as they prepare to welcome a child, as seen on SportsNet LA.

"He went home. He and his wife are expecting, so hopefully we have some news here soon. Once he does, then he'll be back."

Meanwhile, although Hernández is not on the Team Puerto Rico roster, he's going to join them for the start of the World Baseball Classic.

"He is. He's going to be with us, I think, for a few more days and then he’s going to join Team Puerto Rico down there. But from what I hear every day he’s progressed really well. I’ve seen him running around and doing some movements. But yeah, I don’t know what his progression is with the hitting, but from what I’ve heard, it’s getting better each day.”

It's not yet clear when Tucker or Hernández will return to Camelback Ranch. Of course, that's a more relevant matter for Tucker given that of the two he's the only one currently playing.

Dodgers Spring Training

Kyle Tucker

Tucker is just 1-for-7 but does have four walks in four Cactus League games thus far. After going hitless in his Dodgers Spring Training debut, the 29-year-old joked he doesn't need to do much hitting in order to clear a low bar with the Chicago Cubs in exhibition play last year.

"Last year I got one hit in spring, so hopefully I get more than that," Tucker said with a laugh.

He finished with three hits in 13 games last spring.

Kiké Hernández

The Dodgers did not officially re-sign Hernández until pitchers and catchers reported for the start of workouts, which he used to poke fun at president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

Hernández is going to start the season on the 60-day injured list but hopes to return before the midway point of the season that Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes mentioned as a target.