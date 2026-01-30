Dave Roberts and LeBron James Committed to Same Lifestyle Change

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ready to begin what they hope is another season that ends with a World Series title, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to find some sustained momentum after a strong start to the year.

Both teams feature star power on the roster, but the Dodgers trump the Lakers in terms of depth and overall organizational success. Some of their stability is found in Dave Roberts, who is entering his 11th season as Dodgers manager.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are transitioning to a new era with Luka Doncic taking the proverbial torch from LeBron James.

Although Roberts and James are at different junctures in their respective careers, they both made a recent change that entailed eliminating alcohol.

Roberts' decision dates back to last season and stems from wanting to feel youthful enough to get through a long year, per Jack Harris of the California Post.

Instead, the former big-league outfielder has made lifestyle changes he hopes will extend his managerial prime. Late last season, he overhauled his diet and almost entirely cut out alcohol. Over the course of this offseason, he got noticeably trimmer while shedding 12 pounds.

For James, no longer drinking alcohol was in response to needing to overcome a sciatica issue that had him unavailable at the beginning of the season, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

But James stopped drinking alcohol during his rehab, and he has slimmed down considerably, hoping to take pressure off his back and joints and to "keep up with the young guys," he said.

Aside from the Lakers making load management decisions, James has been in the lineup since making his season debut. James turned 41 years old in December and is contemplating whether or not this will his final season.

Meanwhile, Roberts is starting the first season of a four-year contract extension he signed last year. It marked a third extension Roberts has signed since becoming Dodgers manager.

Dave Roberts hints at future

Roberts has already cemented himself as the next Hall of Fame manager in Dodgers history, but he's not anticipating having a career that spans as long as those of Walter Alston and Tommy Lasorda.

Roberts' .621 winning percentage is the highest of any manager in MLB history (minimum 315 games). It’s topped only by Negro League managers Bullet Rogan (.698), Vic Harris (.663), Rube Foster (.633) and Dave Malarcher (.628).

