Los Angeles Dodgers Coaches for 2026 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading into the 2026 season with a goal of becoming MLB's first three-peat champion since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000. They'll attempt to accomplish the feat with another star-laden roster and plenty of continuity on their coaching staff.
Unlike with some of their Minor League affiliates, the Dodgers don't have any movement with their coaches under manager Dave Roberts.
Dodgers coaching staff for this season
Dave Roberts (manager)
Roberts is entering his 11th season as Dodgers manager. He's guided the team to the postseason in each of his first 10 years at the helm and enters the year with a 944-575 managerial record. Roberts' .621 winning percentage is best all-time among MLB managers whose careers spanned at least 850 games.
Roberts is entering the first season of his record-setting four-year contract extension that was signed in March 2025. The agreement made Roberts the highest paid manager and has him under contract with the Dodgers through 2029.
While he's guided the team to three World Series titles thus far and is more than a decade into his tenure, Roberts has suggested he won't have a managerial tenure that resembles Walter Alston or Tommy Lasorda.
Danny Lehmann (bench coach)
Danny Lehmann is now in his fourth season as bench coach and eighth year overall with the Dodgers Prior to being promoted to bench coach in 2023, Lehmann was the Dodgers' game planning and communications coach.
Bob Geren (Major League field coordinator)
Bob Geren is an original member of Roberts' coaching staff and also is entering his 11th season with the team. It's going to be Geren's fourth year in the Major League field coordinator role after seven seasons as Dodgers bench coach from 2016-22.
Robert Van Scoyoc (hitting coach)
Robert Van Scoyoc is now in his eighth season as hitting coach. He's overseen an offense that won the National League Silver Slugger team award the past two years.
Aaron Bates (hitting coach)
Aaron Bates works alongside Van Scoyoc and is heading into his eighth season as a Dodgers coach. It's Bates' fourth year as a hitting coach, as he previously was the assistant hitting coach from 2019-22.
Mark Prior (pitching coach)
Mark Prior is entering his seventh season as pitching coach and eighth overall with the Dodgers organization. He previously served as the team’s bullpen coach from 2018-19.
Chris Woodward (first base/infield coach)
Woodward returned to the Dodgers organization in January 2023 as a special assistant in their front office. He then moved back down the field last season in order to fill the void created by the Miami Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as their manager.
Along with handling duties at first base, Woodward is the Dodgers' infield coach. He most notably works tirelessly with Mookie Betts before each game.
Woodward previously was part of the Dodgers coaching staff as their third base coach from 2016-18.
Dino Ebel (third base/outfield coach)
Dino Ebel is entering an eighth season as third base coach for the Dodgers. This season is the second year since officially adding working with outfielders to his role.
Connor McGuiness (assistant pitching coach)
Connor McGuiness enters his seventh season as assistant pitching coach.
Josh Bard (bullpen coach)
Josh Bard is in his ninth year as bullpen coach with the Dodgers. He's filled the role over two separate stints (2016-17, 2020-).
Brandon McDaniel (Major League development integration coach)
Brandon McDaniel was considered a new addition to the coaching staff last season despite being a mainstay in the Dodgers organization. McDaniel had been vice president of player performance before getting promoted to Major League development integration coach at the start of 2025.
McDaniel is entering his 14th season of having a role at the Major League level. McDaniel previously held titles of strength and conditioning coach (2013), head strength and conditioning coach (2014-18) and director of player performance before his current role.
McDaniel was named the Dodgers' vice president of player performance entering the 2022 season and formally added to Roberts' coaching staff in 2025.
