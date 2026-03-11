Los Angeles Dodgers Coaches for 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading into the 2026 season with a goal of becoming MLB's first three-peat champion since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000. They'll attempt to accomplish the feat with another star-laden roster and plenty of continuity on their coaching staff.

Unlike with some of their Minor League affiliates, the Dodgers don't have any movement with their coaches under manager Dave Roberts.

Dodgers coaching staff for this season

Dave Roberts (manager)

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before game five of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Roberts is entering his 11th season as Dodgers manager. He's guided the team to the postseason in each of his first 10 years at the helm and enters the year with a 944-575 managerial record. Roberts' .621 winning percentage is best all-time among MLB managers whose careers spanned at least 850 games.

Roberts is entering the first season of his record-setting four-year contract extension that was signed in March 2025. The agreement made Roberts the highest paid manager and has him under contract with the Dodgers through 2029.

While he's guided the team to three World Series titles thus far and is more than a decade into his tenure, Roberts has suggested he won't have a managerial tenure that resembles Walter Alston or Tommy Lasorda.

Danny Lehmann (bench coach)

Jul 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Danny Lehmann (0) talks with umpire Jim Wolf (28) prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Danny Lehmann is now in his fourth season as bench coach and eighth year overall with the Dodgers Prior to being promoted to bench coach in 2023, Lehmann was the Dodgers' game planning and communications coach.

Bob Geren (Major League field coordinator)

Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Geren is an original member of Roberts' coaching staff and also is entering his 11th season with the team. It's going to be Geren's fourth year in the Major League field coordinator role after seven seasons as Dodgers bench coach from 2016-22.

Robert Van Scoyoc (hitting coach)

Feb 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc (6) is photographed during spring training media day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Robert Van Scoyoc is now in his eighth season as hitting coach. He's overseen an offense that won the National League Silver Slugger team award the past two years.

Aaron Bates (hitting coach)

Feb 20, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers assistant hitting coach Aaron Bates poses for a portrait during media day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aaron Bates works alongside Van Scoyoc and is heading into his eighth season as a Dodgers coach. It's Bates' fourth year as a hitting coach, as he previously was the assistant hitting coach from 2019-22.

Mark Prior (pitching coach)

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior (99) speaks in a press conference before game three against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mark Prior is entering his seventh season as pitching coach and eighth overall with the Dodgers organization. He previously served as the team’s bullpen coach from 2018-19.

Chris Woodward (first base/infield coach)

May 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Chris Woodward (84) in the dugout during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Woodward returned to the Dodgers organization in January 2023 as a special assistant in their front office. He then moved back down the field last season in order to fill the void created by the Miami Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as their manager.

Along with handling duties at first base, Woodward is the Dodgers' infield coach. He most notably works tirelessly with Mookie Betts before each game.

Woodward previously was part of the Dodgers coaching staff as their third base coach from 2016-18.

Dino Ebel (third base/outfield coach)

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel (91) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dino Ebel is entering an eighth season as third base coach for the Dodgers. This season is the second year since officially adding working with outfielders to his role.

Connor McGuiness (assistant pitching coach)

Feb 18, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) works with Los Angeles Dodgers assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness (87) during a spring training bullpen session at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Connor McGuiness enters his seventh season as assistant pitching coach.

Josh Bard (bullpen coach)

Feb 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers coach Josh Bard (54) is photographed during spring training media day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Josh Bard is in his ninth year as bullpen coach with the Dodgers. He's filled the role over two separate stints (2016-17, 2020-).

Brandon McDaniel (Major League development integration coach)

Feb 18, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers coach Brandon McDaniel (89) poses for a photo during media day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brandon McDaniel was considered a new addition to the coaching staff last season despite being a mainstay in the Dodgers organization. McDaniel had been vice president of player performance before getting promoted to Major League development integration coach at the start of 2025.

McDaniel is entering his 14th season of having a role at the Major League level. McDaniel previously held titles of strength and conditioning coach (2013), head strength and conditioning coach (2014-18) and director of player performance before his current role.

McDaniel was named the Dodgers' vice president of player performance entering the 2022 season and formally added to Roberts' coaching staff in 2025.