Details of World Baseball Classic 2026 Jerseys Dodgers Players Will Wear

Final rosters were submitted by the 20 baseball federations participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, with each including a maximum of 30 players. Within that are a minimum of 14 pitchers and two catchers on every WBC roster.

Collectively, the teams feature a WBC record of 78 MLB All-Stars participating, including 36 players who were selected to the Midsummer Classic last year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have five participants from their roster in the WBC, plus prospect Antonio Knowles and a just-retired Clayton Kershaw.

Shohei Ohtani is part of World Baseball Classic history being made this year as all four reigning recipients of the MVP and Cy Young Awards are playing. Ohtani, the 2025 National League MVP, is of course leading the Samurai Japan team.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge (American League MVP), Paul Skenes (NL Cy Young) and Tarik Skubal (AL Cy Young) are teammates on Team USA.

The only other occurrence of having both reigning MVPs was in the inaugural 2006 WBC, when Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez participated.

World Baseball Classic 2026 jerseys

Jersey design elements from the last international tournament largely remain in place for 2026 WBC jerseys. One notable change, however, is the font being adjusted on the Great Britain jersey.

Here's the first look at all alternate World Baseball Classic jerseys ⚾️ https://t.co/W97sOCHo52 pic.twitter.com/O79XGguksv — MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2026

All 20 WBC home jerseys are white based with a single stripe on each shoulder cuff, and a flag patch on the right sleeve. Team Japan has slightly more with their trademark pinstripes included. Samurai Japan also sticks out in that their uniform is designed and made by Mizuno rather than Nike.

Road jerseys are individually inspired by each country's color base. None of the alternate jerseys include piping down the front but do feature colored side panels.

When does the 2026 World Baseball Classic start?

This year's WBC begins on Thursday, March 5 and concludes with the championship game at loanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday, March 17.

Where are the World Baseball Classic 2026 games?

Host cities for pool WBC pool play are Tokyo, Japan; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Houston, Texas and Miami, Fla.

Semifinals games will be played in Houston and Miami, respectively. Team Japan is looking to repeat as WBC champions.

2026 WBC pools

Pool A (San Juan, Puerto Rico): Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Puerto Rico

Pool B (Houston, Texas): Brazil, Great Britain, Italy, Mexico, United States

Pool C (Tokyo, Japan): Australia, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic, Japan, Korea

Pool D (Miami, Florida): Dominican Republic, Israel, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Venezuela

