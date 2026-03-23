Dodgers Clarify Santiago Espinal's Role

What was appearing likely moved closer to becoming a reality last week when the Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of Santiago Espinal.

Doing so added Espinal to the Dodgers' 40-man roster, which was the final hurdle for him to clear in order to be with the team come Opening Day. It was the culmination of an impressive showing in Spring Training after signing with the Dodgers on a Minor League contract.

Though, the reality is the opportunity was also created because Tommy Edman remains in the rehab process after having right ankle surgery during the offseason.

Santiago Espinal's role

As Espinal was playing his way into the discussion for the Dodgers' roster, the widely held assumption was he would make the team as part of the platoon at second base. But Espinal instead is primed to fill a utility role.

"I see Alex (Freeland) at the outset taking down the lion's share of second base versus right-handed pitching. I see Miguel Rojas playing versus left-handed pitching at second base. I see Santiago playing third base at times to spell Max (Muncy) versus a left-handed pitcher," manager Dave Roberts explained.

"He can play some first base to spell Freddie (Freeman) if he's coming out of a game or if there's a game he doesn't start. Not sure with those two guys--Miggy and Alex--how much second base he's going to play. But there's certainly opportunity potentially if Miggy kicks over to shortstop to spell Mookie (Betts) at times."

Espinal has hit .261/.316/.349 with 80 doubles, 20 home runs, 160 RBI across 578 games in his Major League career. Included in that is a career 107 wRC+ against left-handed pitching.

Espinal was an All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022, when he finished with career highs in doubles (25), RBI (51) and games played (135).

The 31-year-old heads into this season with the bulkf of his experience at third base (262 games), second base (219) and shortstop (56). He additionally has spent some time at both corner outfield positions and also made two pitching appearances for the Blue Jays in 2020.

The Dodgers have primarily utilized Espinal at third base during Spring Training, but he's also spent time playing first base, second base, right field and been their designated hitter.

Espinal does not have any Minor League options remaining, which will require the Dodgers to keep him on their roster or risk losing the utility player on waivers.