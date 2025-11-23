Dodgers Could Still Bring Back Evan Phillips Despite Cutting Him

The Los Angeles Dodgers decided on Friday to non-tender Evan Phillips, making him a free agent.

He was set to make more than $6 million per season for the 2026 campaign, but due to his continuing Tommy John recovery, they decided to release him rather than pay that money in arbitration.

At 31 years old, Phillips is young enough to recover his previous form after the devastating procedure, although it was a gamble that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was not willing to take.

In a statement, per Jack Harris of the LA Times, Friedman explained the decision-making process from the front office.

"We had a number of back and forth discussions with Evan and his agent. It is challenging with him coming off surgery, so he is going to take some time and look to sign after he throws off the mound when his rehab allows," Friedman said.

"Evan has been a big part of our past success and we will continue the conversation about bringing him back. We respect that he is taking this time to decide what is best for him and his family."

Phillips only appeared in seven games last season. He stayed effective, not giving up a run in his 5.2 innings and earning a solid 0.4 bWAR despite the small sample size.

The right-hander has spent five years with the Dodgers, posting a 2.23 ERA and accumulating 4.1 bWAR during his time in Los Angeles.

Since joining the Dodgers, Phillips has pitched in the postseason for over four seasons, and he has not allowed a single run in 15.1 innings, including 6.2 scoreless innings during the 2024 World Series title run.

Considering all that he has done for the Dodgers and his established baseline of performance, it is hard to see Friedman and Co. simply washing their hands of Phillips.

If he does not find a better spot elsewhere, he will likely return to the Dodgers organization at some point with the aim of pitching in the coming season.

“It’s going to be hard to be away from the game for this long,” Phillips said back in June.

“Ultimately, there is not much I can do about it, and I do have that clear path forward to where we’ll attack this thing head on, rehab it, and hopefully get back to being a best version of myself in the second part of next year and be a part of that championship run.”

