Dodgers Receive Message From Key Free Agent Heading Into Offseason

Miguel Rojas had the biggest moment of his MLB career for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, hitting a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning of Game 7.

Just a couple days later, though, he found himself as a free agent. He's not the only one Dodger to hit free agency as Kiké Hernandez is also a veteran without a contract. Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain asked Rojas if he'd like to re-sign with the Dodgers in the offseason, as well as his motivations to do so.

"I would say I want to go back and play for the Dodgers, especially after what happened during the World Series," Rojas said. "I think we deserve an opportunity to three-peat together. That's something that I'm always going to say is my main motivation. It's not about me getting money or getting the right deal or anything like that. It's like keeping this core together for one more year and giving us an opportunity to three-peat.

"...I really love the opportunity we had to keep the same guys, bringing Kiké back, bringing [Teoscar Hernandez] back, bringing al the guys back for one year to go back-to-back. It was amazing. I think we deserve an opportunity to stay together."

Rojas has been solid for the Dodgers since returning to LA ahead of the 2023 season, having shown solid defensive skills and a serviceable bat.

More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Opens Up On Retirement





Despite posting an OPS+ of 67 in his first year back with the Dodgers, Rojas has since bounced back and has remained at or above league average in the two years since. His best year at the plate for the Dodgers came in 2024, when he posted a .748 OPS with six home runs and 36 RBIs.

Rojas has ranked in the top 10 percent in MLB for outs above average in all three of his seasons since returning to LA. He had a fielding run value of plus-five, placing him in the top 20 percent of fielders.

More news: Dodgers Could Change Dalton Rushing's Position in 2026





While Rojas isn't the most impactful player for the Dodgers, he is still a key piece on both offense and defense, and has more than enough experience and ability for the Dodgers to consider re-signing him for the 2026 season.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.