Dodgers Cut Ties With 2 Players, Including Former Top Prospect

The Los Angeles Dodgers released two players from the organization during the first week of April.

Right-handed pitchers Nick Nastrini and Angel Tello were released, per the team's transaction log. Nastrini was released by the Double-A Tulsa Drillers, while Tello was released by the Dominican Summer League Dodgers.

Dodgers Release Nick Nastrini

Nastrini, 26, was in his second stint with the Dodgers organization.

Nastrini was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of UCLA. He had a strong end to the 2021 season in the Arizona Complex League and Single-A and made it to Double-A in 2022.

Then, in 2023, the Dodgers traded Nastrini to the Chicago White Sox ahead of the deadline in a blockbuster deal that brought right-handed pitchers Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn to LA.

Nastrini went to Chicago along with outfielder Trayce Thompson and right-handed pitcher Jordan Leasure. Nastrini was ranked as the team's No. 10 prospect at the time, making him the headliner of the deal.

Nastrini got up to Triple-A in 2023, and made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2024. He made eight starts (nine appearances), sporting a 7.07 ERA with 26 strikeouts to 36 walks across 35.2 innings of work. He hasn't been back at the MLB level since.

Nastrini was claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins in July 2025. A week-and-a-half later, he was designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the Dodgers.

He struggled mightily in his time at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

He made three appearances for OKC in 2025, allowing six runs on seven walks with three wild pitches while recording a total of just three outs.

He then opened the 2026 season at Double-A Tulsa, where he made one appearance, walking three batters and giving up a run without recording an out.

He has now been released, where he'll look to work on his command troubles in the hopes of getting another opportunity.

Dodgers Release Angel Tello

Tello signed with the Dodgers in July 2021 out of Panama. He played in the DSL every year from 2022-24 before suffering an injury that has sidelined him ever since.

In his debut season in 2022, he made 17 appearances, sporting a 3.54 ERA across 20.1 innings with 16 strikeouts to 12 walks.

He then had a breakout 2023 season, where he made another 17 appearances, finishing with a 1.95 ERA across 27.2 innings with 19 strikeouts to 11 walks.

In 2024, he was much better with his strikeout-to-walk ratio (24 strikeouts to five walks), but allowed significantly more runs, finishing with a 5.18 ERA over 24.1 innings.

He finished the three seasons with a 3.48 ERA over 72.1 innings.

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