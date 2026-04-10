Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Young Player Has 'A Lot To Learn'

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an honest assessment of Dalton Rushing, who's in his second season in the big leagues.

Is Rushing close to being an everyday catcher for a team that's won back-to-back World Series titles?

According to Roberts, he's not.

“It’s not easy. But he’s got a lot to learn. He’s got a lot to learn to be an everyday catcher for a championship team,” Roberts said. “He’s reconciling that in his brain to understand that there’s a lot you can learn from watching. I think he’s really taken to that and it’s just going to make him a better player for a long time."

Rushing is coming off a dominant performance in the Dodgers' series opening beatdown of the Toronto Blue Jays. The 25-year-old went 4-for-4 and reached base in all five of his plate appearances. He hit two home runs to help secure a 14-2 victory over the World Series runners-up.

The previous day, Rushing hit a two-run blast in the series finale against the Washington Nationals. It was a rare back-to-back start for the young backstop, who got a taste of what it's like to be an everyday catcher.

Roberts acknowledged Rushing is talented to start, but there are certain aspects of his play that must be sharpened before he can tackle managing the pitching staff of a winning team every day.

“Is he talented enough to be an everyday catcher in the big leagues? Absolutely. But there are some mistakes we can’t afford to have," Roberts said. "I think the at-bat quality will continue to get better. The preparation and game-planning, the fingers will get better and the relationships with pitchers will get better. All of that takes time. And he’s got no one better to learn from than Will Smith.”

Rushing appears to have broken through after struggling in his first taste of the majors last season. Last May, the former Dodgers top prospect was called up for the first time.

Rushing hit .204 with three home runs, four runs batted in and an OPS of .582 across 155 plate appearances in 2025. After raking in the minors, Rushing found himself struggling as he went from an everyday player to getting at-bats at random.

It was a tough adjustment.

"Last year, mentally, I was in a tough spot playing the role that I was, and just kind of trying to figure out how you play that role," Rushing said. "And this year, I have a little better understanding."

“I’m going to take advantage of this time and learn as much as I possibly can from it,” Rushing added. “Some of the best catchers, best players, in this sport started as backups. So you play your role to the best of your ability, and then you get opportunities.”

Rushing's performance in Toronto was encouraging for the future of the catcher position in LA, but it wasn't a threat to Will Smith's starting spot. The 25-year-old understands his role with the Dodgers, and he's doing what he can to thrive in it throughout 2026.

"I plan on giving Will ample rest," Roberts said. "But make no mistake who our starting catcher is."

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