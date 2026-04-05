Dodgers' Dave Roberts Wants to See More From Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan

The Los Angeles Dodgers offense has come to life on their current road trip following a slow start to the year. It has been a nice sight for Los Angeles, as the team is finally showing how explosive they can be with the bats.

However, while the offense has started to figure things out, the starting rotation for the team has been a little shaky. At the top, right-handers Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow have done well. However, the two arms in the back of the rotation have been question marks.

This would be both Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki, both of whom have seen their share of issues either to open the year. One of the bigger issues for each has been the inability to eat innings as the starter, and whenever this happens, it puts more pressure on the bullpen.

The Dodgers bullpen has logged a lot of innings over the last few seasons, and it can be taxing thoughout a long year. Manager Dave Roberts discussed this, and he wants to see more from the two young arms in the rotation.

“Obviously, ideally, you’d like to carry none,” Roberts said of having starting pitchers who can’t go deep into games. “Truth be told, I don’t want any of those guys. When you’re a starter, part of the deal is you’ve got to log innings. It’s part of the hallmark of starters, and Emmet and Roki have got to graduate to that point.”

Sheenan has made two starts for the Dodgers this season, with each being less than desired outcomes. So far, he has given up four runs in each start, pitching in nine innings total for the season.

As for Sasaki, he did look good in his first start, but he only lasted four innings total. Overall, the right-hander allowed one run and one hit against the Cleveland Guardians, while striking out four batters.

In his second start on Sunday, Sasaki struggled, allowing six earned runs. He was able to complete five innings.

These early outings for both Sheehan and Sasaki can't continue to happen; otherwise, the Dodgers may look to make changes. Los Angeles has to preserve the bullpen for the long season, and having starters only go four or five innings isn't going to work long-term.

“It’s not sustainable," Roberts said.

Luckily for the Dodgers, if they do have to make changes, the team does have plenty of arms that they can utilize. The farm system is loaded, and Los Angeles can pick from different guys to call upon, including Justin Wrobleski or even River Ryan, who just returned to the mound in the minor leagues from injury.

Los Angeles also wants to give some of the veteran pitchers extra days off to help preserve them for the postseason. Roberts has already talked about doing this for Ohtani, and the team will likely look to give Glasnow and Yamamoto rest days as well.

The Dodgers will eventually get left-hander Blake Snell back from injury, but that isn't likely to happen until late May. So for now, Los Angeles will give both Sheehan and Sasaki a few more chances. But on a team with World Series goals, there is only so much leeway to be given.

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