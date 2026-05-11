Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Rivalry Series vs Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing off against the San Francisco Giants for the second time this season in a four-game series this week.

Los Angeles will be looking for much better results than the last time these two teams played, when the Giants took two of three games. This series will be played at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are coming off a rough series with the Atlanta Braves that saw them lose two of three games, with the offense continuing to struggle.

Los Angeles enters this series with a record of 24-16 on the season, and they are tied with the San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West.

As for the Giants, they come into this series with a record of 16-24, currently slotted in fourth place within the NL West. San Francisco comes in after taking two of three games from the Pittsburgh Pirates in their previous series.

Monday, May 11: RHP Roki Sasaki vs RHP Trevor McDonald

Right-hander Roki Sasaki gets the nod to open the series against the Giants, and he will be looking for another quality outing. Sasaki has been fairly inconsistent this year, but his last few performances been promising, keeping his spot safe in the rotation.

On the year, Sasaki has posted an ERA of 5.97 over six starts for the Dodgers.

As for McDonald, he has made one start for the Giants on the year, posting an ERA of 1.29.

Tuesday, May 12: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs RHP Adrian Houser

In the second game, ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the ball against the Giants. Yamamoto has been consistent for the Dodgers this year, giving them solid starts each time out.

Overall, he has posted an ERA of 3.09 over seven starts this year. Yamamoto hasn't been as dominant as in the past, but he has still managed to help the Dodgers win games. He'll be looking to get through the first inning unscathed, something that's troubled him this year.

Going against him will be Adrian Houser, who has struggled this season for the Giants. Houser has put up an ERA of 6.09 over seven starts for the team after signing with them in the offseason.

Wednesday, May 13: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs LHP Robbie Ray

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani in the third game, and he will look to keep his excellent season going strong. Ohtani is involved in the early conversations for the NL Cy Young award, as he has been dominant on the mound.

Overall, the right-handed pitcher has made six starts for the team, posting an ERA of 0.97. Ohtani's bat hasn't gotten going this year, but his incredible pitching has been key for LA.

Opposite of Ohtani, veteran Robbie Ray gets the nod. Ray has made eight starts for San Francisco, putting up an ERA of 2.76.

Thursday, May 14: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs RHP Landen Roupp

In the final game of the series, Emmet Sheehan gets the ball, and he could be pitching for his spot in the rotation. Los Angeles just got Blake Snell back, but Tyler Glasnow went on the injured list, keeping Sheehan safe for now. When Glasnow returns, though, Sheehan could be on the chopping block.

The right-hander has been much stronger of late, including a nice outing against the Braves that saw him only allow one run over 4.2 innings. Overall, Sheehan has posted an ERA of 4.79 over seven starts for Los Angeles this season.

As for Roupp, he has made eight starts for San Francisco this season, posting an ERA of 3.09 overall.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news