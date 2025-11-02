Dodgers Exec Reacts to 'Mind-Blowing' Yoshinobu Yamamoto World Series Performance
Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman had nothing but praise for starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto after his exceptional performance in the World Series.
Yamamoto was a force on the mound for the Dodgers throughout the postseason, recording a 1.45 ERA through 37.1 innings pitched, and earning five wins — tying a postseason record held by Randy Johnson, Nathan Eovaldi, Stephen Strasburg and Francisco Rodriguez.
In the World Series, Yamamoto made three appearances, all of which came on the road. He earned a win in all three games, allowing just two runs through 17.2 innings. For his excellence in the Fall Classic, Yamamoto won his first World Series MVP.
Yamamoto started Game 6 of the World Series for the Dodgers, throwing six innings and striking out six batters while allowing one run in a pivotal win for the Dodgers. He entered Game 7 without a day of rest after throwing 96 pitches in Game 6 and kept the Blue Jays scoreless through 2.2 innings to close the game for the Dodgers.
“For him to have the same stuff that he had the night before is absolutely mind-blowing to me,” Friedman said. “I got a text (via Will Ireton) last night that Yama was getting treatment to be ready for today. Kind of scoffed at it, like, ‘Oh, that’s great, he really cares but the likelihood of that is pretty low.’ And then today, he got treatment again, and said, ‘Hey, I feel really good. Like, I’m able to go out and give at least an inning, and we’ll see how my stuff holds.’ For him to have the same stuff that he had the night before is really the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever seen on a Major League Baseball field.”
The Dodgers' World Series marked the third time they've won the last game of the season in the last six years, as well as the first time in a quarter century a team has gone back-to-back. They'll look to match the New York Yankees' total of three in a row from 1998-2000 in the 2026 season.
