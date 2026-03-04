Dodgers Executive Leaves Organization for New Opportunity

Ties between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers have continued to grow since Mark Walter purchased a majority stake in the historic NBA franchise from Jeanie Buss.

Although Walter is now owner of the Lakers, he's agreed to keep on Buss in her role for several years ahead. Nevertheless, Walter's imprint on the organization is being felt, including with the Lakers' latest hire of another Dodgers executive.

Michael Spetner joins Lakers

The Lakers announced the creation of a new role, chief strategy and growth officer, and with that hired Michael Spetner away from the Dodgers. He joins Lon Rosen as a Dodgers executive who has now joined the Lakers front office.

"As we look to redefine what's possible across the sports landscape for fans and partners, we will build on the Lakers legacy and orient toward the future to consider what's next," said Rosen, the Lakers' president of business operations.

"Michael's leadership will help us optimize our business to ensure long-term value."

For all the attention the Dodgers have received with their success on the field, they've matched that by capitalizing on marketing and other ventures.

Spetner was with the Dodgers for the past 10 years, most recently as their vice president of business strategy and analytics. He is touted for playing a leading role in the Dodgers creating a fan club based in Japan to further capitalize on the country's interest in Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

Moreover, Spetner was involved in implementing a wide array of business models for rightsholders and combining in-stadium experiences with digital communities to further modernize the fan experience.

Along with Rosen, Spetner and Walter, there's additional overlap between the Dodgers and Lakers through Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi. Both are remaining in advisory roles to Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

Pelinka recently shared he and the Lakers planned to expand their front office to follow the blueprint set forth by Walter's Guggenheim Baseball Management group with the Dodgers.

Walter is looking to help guide the Lakers into a new era with Luka Doncic leading the charge. Beyond his on-court prowess as a perennial All-Star, Doncic represents an opportunity to further market the franchise on an international level, much like the Dodgers have with their Japanese stars.

Rosen and Spetner figure to play a pivotal role in the Lakers managing to accomplish as much after doing so with the Dodgers.

Impact on Dodgers front office

Rosen is still remaining involved with the Dodgers, though it's not clear if that's still in his prior capacity as their executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Rosen also hasn't specified how his time will be split between the two iconic franchises.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have not yet indicated if they will replace Spetner.

What is safe to assume is Walter will ensure the Dodgers front office is set up to continue forging ahead. Among the areas he's excelled in is hiring knowledgeable executives and trusting them to carry out duties.