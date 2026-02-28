Andrew Friedman, Farhan Zaidi Confirmed to Keep Expanded Roles

One of the many areas the Los Angeles Dodgers have excelled in under the Guggenheim Baseball Management ownership group is forming an expansive front office.

It's led by Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes, but includes several other executives who assist in a variety of roles.

Among them is Farhan Zaidi, who was general manager of the Dodgers from 2015-18, and returned to the organization in a special adviser role in February 2025.

Farhan Zaidi, Andrew Friedman helping Lakers

Shortly after Mark Walter purchased the Los Angeles Lakers from Jeanie Buss, it was reported Friedman and Zaidi were serving as advisers to the storied NBA franchise.

New Lakers president of business operations Lon Rosen said Friedman and Zaidi are going to continue assisting president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"I just run the business side, Rob's empowered to do what he does," Rosen said. "Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi, they have involvement helping Rob a bit. It gives you a deeper bench, and I think Rob appreciates that. And it is unique. But they have a skill set that they can transfer some of it here. And that's really how we look at it.



"Look, I have a really good relationship with Rob. I've known Rob Pelinka from when he was representing Kobe [Bryant]. I met him many, many years ago."

Despite taking on a role in the Lakers front office himself, Rosen is going to remain involved with the Dodgers. He had been the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Dodgers since 2012.

Meanwhile, Pelinka had previously lauded being able to consult with Friedman and Zaidi in their first respective forays into the NBA sphere. There have been questions about Pelinka's future with the Lakers given the ownership change, but all indications are he is going to remain part of their plans for the foreseeable future.

Dodgers still a priority

Although Friedman is in an advisory role with the Lakers, it can be expected his focus is going to remain on leading roster construction for the Dodgers. Friedman has been the Dodgers' president of baseball operations since October 2014.

Throughout the offseason Friedman shared how committed the front office is to winning a third consecutive World Series. That sentiment further played out with the signings of Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker to respective record-setting contracts.