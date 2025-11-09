Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Expected to Compete With Blue Jays, Giants for Top Free Agent Target

Aaron Coloma

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been heavily linked to All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker ahead of his free agency, and the New York Post's Jon Heyman believes they'll need to compete with the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants for his signature.

Tucker is among the most desirable free agents available this offseason, having established himself as one of the best hitters in MLB over the last handful of seasons. Tucker has made each of the last four All-Star games, and has hit 20 or more home runs in each of those seasons.

He saw a slight dip in production compared to his previous two seasons in 2025, however still managed solid numbers through 136 games with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs. Tucker played through a hairline fracture in his hand in the middle of the season, which likely served as a cause for his lower offensive numbers.

Tucker still managed a .841 OPS over the course of the season, which ranked second among Cubs who played more than 25 games.

"The Blue Jays are another team that could play for No. 1 free agent Kyle Tucker," wrote Heyman. "They played for the biggest free agents — Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto — and Jays sources say they still would have signed Vlad Guerrero Jr. even if they’d gotten Ohtani or Soto.

"The Dodgers and Giants are other logical landing spots for Tucker."

Both the Blue Jays and Giants struggled for offensive production from their outfield, with Tucker posting a higher OPS than all of their regular outfielders. The Dodgers could also use Tucker, as they had a noticeable issue in production in left field, where Michael Conforto spent most of the season.

Conforto had an extremely subpar season for the Dodgers and is now a free agent, leaving a hole in left field. If the Dodgers were to move for Tucker, their most likely plan would be to move All-Star Teoscar Hernandez to left field and slot Tucker into his most comfortable position in right field.

Tucker won't be cheap this offseason, with Spotrac placing a 10-year, $400 million market value on the slugger's head. If any team has shown they're willing to spend to win, though, it's the Dodgers.

