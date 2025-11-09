Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Takes Shot at Astros for 2017 World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in dramatic fashion, taking the final game to extra innings before utlimately prevailing after 11 frames.
The Dodgers hadn't won Game 7 of the World Series since 1965, and Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw suffered defeat in the Dodgers' last time playing in Game 7 of the Fall Classic against the Houston Astros in 2017.
When talking about the Dodgers' World Series win, Kershaw brought up 2017 as the only other World Series Game 7 he had played in, however took a moment to send a shot at the Astros for their conduct during the series.
"I've been to one other seven-game World Series, and we lost one — well there's an asterisk on that one — but we won this one," Kershaw said.
Kershaw spoke in reference to the Astros' cheating scandal in 2017 and 2018, in which they illegally used cameras to steal signs from opposing teams to gain an unfair advantage. While there's no telling how the series would have played out without the sign stealing, questions of the legitimacy of the Astros' championship that season remain heavily under fire.
MLB punished the Astros for their actions during those seasons, fining the team $5 million, stripping them of draft picks and suspending general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, which led to their firing. Despite the heavy discipline on the Astros, Los Angeles has not forgiven, nor forgotten, their actions.
The left-hander made two appearances against the Astros during the World Series that season, once on the road and once at home. His first appearance came in Houston, where he threw 4.2 innings and allowed six earneed runs on four hits.
He was much more successful in his second game at Dodger Stadium, posting four shutout innings while allowing only two hits.
While Kershaw has since become baseball royalty, winning three World Series titles and ensuring his place in the Hall of Fame with an illustrious career, the Astros' cheating on baseball's biggest stage has clearly left a sour taste in the legend's mouth.
