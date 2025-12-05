Dodgers Infielder Waiting For Approval to Play in World Baseball Classic

Baseball fans won't have to wait quite as long to see some of the world's best athletes back in action, as the offseason is graciously shortened by about three weeks this year with the return of the World Baseball Classic.

The WBC, which will be played in Miami, Florida, Puerto Rico and Japan, begins March 5 with some of baseball's best representing their countries in what is sure to be another electric tournament — although it will be hard to top the 2023 WBC that brought us epic moments such as Shohei Ohtani's strikeout of former teammate Mike Trout with the WBC title on the line.

Teams in the MLB have a complicated relationship with the WBC. It helps continue the expansion of baseball's global reach, but also draws away the attention of their franchise players with the season just weeks away. It also invites the unfortunate reality that injuries happen in baseball, and a key player could be snatched away by injury in the blink of an eye.

The Dodgers are allowing outfielder Andy Pages and pitchers Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki to represent their respective countries — although manager Dave Roberts has expressed his concern over the usage of some of his top pitchers.

Another member of the Dodgers organization is making his case to participate in the WBC, as infielder Hyeseong Kim is waiting to see if he is approved to play for Team Korea in 2026.

"If the club approve and I am selected for the national team, I will definitely participate," Kim told reporters. "Every player dreams of being on the national team. I am no exception. ... If the team allows, I'd like to attend the first training camp, but i'm not sure yet. I think my departure date will be set once I hear back from the team."

Kim joined the Dodgers ahead of the 2025 season after spending eight seasons in South Korea. He appeared in 71 games for the Dodgers last season, averaging .280/.314/.385 with three home runs and 13 stolen bases. Kim came in as a pinch runner in the Dodgers win over the Phillies in the NLDS, scoring the game-winning run in the 11th inning.

Whether Kim plays in the WBC remains a question, although it seems that the Dodgers have been open to any player who has expressed an interest in representing their country.

