Dodgers Insider Provides Update on Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes

Chicago Cubs free agent Kyle Tucker is closely linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers due to the 2025 World Series champions' need in the outfield and their massive payroll.

Tucker is one of the more well-rounded talents to hit MLB free agency in a while. He has no clear weakness, while possessing the tools to complement and help any team take the next step in their development.

More news: Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Spotted With Top Japanese Free Agent

Typically, players face a trade-off, whether on the bases, defensively, or at the plate, but Tucker handles all aspects at a good-to-great level.

He is expected to secure the largest free agency contract, a multi-year deal worth well into the nine figures.

His price tag suggests he will probably have only a few suitors, mostly from major-market teams, and his contract negotiations may last well into the winter.

The Dodgers need improvements in the corner outfield spots both defensively and in offensive consistency, though they will face a real choice about how much money to allocate there when there are also needs in the bullpen.

More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reportedly Stopped Respecting Padres Manager

According to Dodgers insider Sonja Chen, Los Angeles plans to shift short-term resources to the outfield rather than invest the long-term money Tucker is likely seeking.

"You never know how many prospects will actually pan out at the big league level, but having room for them when the time comes is something the team has to consider -- and part of the reason I'd be surprised if the Dodgers made a long-term commitment to Kyle Tucker," Chen wrote.

"I could certainly see them bringing in external outfield help, but I would expect it to be a shorter-term solution."

The Dodgers have a good amount of outfield prospects long-term, including Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero, Zyhir Hope and Mike Sirota. All four players sit as MLB Top 100 prospects who will need playing time down the line.

Considering their futures, the Dodgers, according to Chen, will choose patchwork solutions through free agency or trades.

Los Angeles could trade a few of these outfielders to upgrade through the trade market, either adding a different outfielder or possibly trading for a reliever that frees up more money to invest in the outfield.

The Dodgers have options this winter, and their success in improving the corners will not rely solely on landing Tucker.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.