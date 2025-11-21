Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reportedly Stopped Respecting Padres Manager

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is renowned in the sport of baseball mostly for his talent, but also for being a class act.

While Ohtani is arguably the best baseball player on the planet, the superstar doesn't let that affect his attitude or behavior on the diamond.

Ohtani has proven time and time again that he is a class act, and one such way he's demonstrated this is by tipping his helmet to opposing managers when he steps up to the plate.

The action is meant to serve as a greeting or salute to the opposing team, ultimately a sign of respect. Ohtani tipped his helmet to every team's manager throughout the 2025 season except one — San Diego Padres skipper Mike Shildt.

The Dodgers and Padres clashed several times throughout the season, but the bad blood between the division rivals seemingly reached its peak during a series finale in June at Dodger Stadium.

In the ninth innning, Dodgers rookie Jack Little hit Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. on the wrist. The hit by pitch caused both benches to clear with Shildt and manager Dave Roberts getting into a physical altercation.

The game was delayed for 10 minutes and in the bottom of the ninth inning Ohtani was plunked by Padres closer Robert Suarez. Ohtani waved down the Dodgers dugout, urging his team not to take the field again.

Dodgers Nation's Noel Sanchez explained that the incident is seemingly why Ohtani stopped saluting Shildt during the 2025 campaign.

"Shohei Ohtani might forgive but he definitely doesn’t forget 👀," Sanchez's Instagram caption read. "Padres manager Mike Shildt had some hardcore moments with the Dodgers this year that led to Ohtani not tipping his helmet to him anymore."

Following the summer matchup, Shildt addressed reporters and did not deny that Ohtani was hit intentionally.

“Teams that I manage don’t get into altercations like this, because teams I manage don’t throw at people,” Shildt said. “But also, teams I manage don’t take anything. And after a while, I’m not going to take it. I’m not going to take it on behalf of Tati. I’m not going to take it on behalf of our team, intentional or unintentional.



“It’s really that simple. That’s how this game is played. And you want to call that old school then, yeah, we’ll play old-school baseball.”

Perhaps the former skipper's comments gave Ohtani even more reason to no longer salute him when stepping up to the plate. The Padres are turning a new leaf as Shildt announced his retirement from baseball soon after the team's early playoff exit in the Wild Card Series.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are eyeing a three-peat in 2026 and whatever drama between Shildt's squad and LA seems to be in the past.

