Son of Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Begins Similar Career Path After Retiring

Dave Roberts is entering his 11th season as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers while his son, Cole, embarks on a new career path.

Cole Roberts is one of two children Dave and Tricia Roberts share. The other is Emmerson ("Emme") Roberts, the couple's eldest child.

Cole played college baseball at Loyola Marymount University before getting drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 38th round of the 2019 MLB Draft but did not appear in any games for the organization. He went on to sign a Minor League contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in July 2023.

Cole remained part of the Diamondbacks organization until signing a Minor League deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in January 2025. While he was part of the Diamondbacks farm system, Cole got to exchange lineup cards with his father before a Cactus League game in 2024.

Cole additionally took an at-bat against the Dodgers that afternoon.

But with the start of a new Minor League season on the horizon, the 25-year-old is entering coaching. Cole finished his Minor League career as a player after appearing in 97 games from 2023-25. He played second base, shortstop and left field, and batted .222/.316/.281 with six doubles, two home runs and 39 RBI over that span.

The furthest Cole advanced to was Double-A Reading in the Phillies organization, where he played six games last year.

Cole Roberts coaching in Tigers organization

The Detroit Tigers announced coaching staffs for their seven Minor League teams, which includes new managers at three of the top four affiliates.

That includes Hight-A West Michigan, where Rene Rivera is taking over as manager. Tony Cappuccilli was promoted to manager of Double-A Erie after leading the Whitecaps to a 92-39 record last year.

Rivera taking over as West Michigan manager is accompanied by Cole Roberts beginning his coaching career as bench coach.

We've named our @MiLB, Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League coaching and support staffs for Tigers affiliates for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/YzX6wZMjFW — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 2, 2026

In addition to Cole Roberts following in his father's footsteps by entering coaching, there is another tie in that the Tigers are who drafted Dave Roberts out of UCLA in the 28th round of the 1994 MLB Draft.

One difference for the two Roberts is Dave never coached at the Minor League level. He was bench coach with the San Diego Padres and became interim manager for one game when Bud Black was fired in June 2015.

Roberts interviewed with the Padres for their managerial position in the summer of that season, but famously not during the search in the offseason.

Recommended articles